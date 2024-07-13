Cebu
Thrilling competition marks day 4 of Palarong Pambansa
THE Day 4 of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City continued to deliver high-energy performances and thrilling competitions.
As the games progressed, the student-athletes showcased their exceptional skills and determination across various sports disciplines, from long jump to wrestling, arnis, wushu and taekwondo. They competed not only for medals but also aimed to set new benchmarks in their respective sports, pushing the boundaries of their abilities.
Day 4 has proven to be a testament to the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence that the Palarong Pambansa embodies, solidifying its role as a crucial platform for nurturing the country’s future sports stars. This national sporting event is set to conclude on July 16. / KOC