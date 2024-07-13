Thrilling competition marks day 4 of Palarong Pambansa
ACTION-PACKED. Shilloh Flores of Central Visayas (Red) delivers a commanding performance, leading her team to victory over Micah Busmion of Caraga (Blue) in the female Half Light Weight category at the Palarong Pambansa Arnis Competition 2024. The event unfolded with intensity at the Mandaue Sports Complex on Saturday, July 13. / Zhan Francisco A Ramirez, Junior Journo
Cebu

WRESTLING. The players’ eagerness to claim victory is evident during the third day and final match of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 wrestling competition on Saturday, July 13, at the SM Seaside City Cebu. / Angel Therese Manimog, JUNIOR Journo
READY, SET, GO. Determination and speed are on full display as runners compete for the coveted gold medal during the 100-meter run competition at the Cebu City Sports Center on July 13, 2024. / Amper Campaña
ENDURANCE. An athlete braves the pouring rain during the long jump competition during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Saturday, July 13. / Amper Campaña
WUSHU. Athletes display remarkable agility and precision during the afternoon session of the Wushu Sanda Competition Semifinals at University of Cebu–METC on Saturday, July 13, 2024. / Fatima Gabutan, Junior Journo
TAEKWONDO. Parents of student-athletes and spectators gather at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu on Saturday morning, July 13, to witness and show support during the Taekwondo Kyorugi Eliminations of the Palarong Pambansa 2024. / Angel Manimog, Junior Journo
BASEBALL. The Palarong Pambansa Baseball Boys’ Elementary Division enters its third day with Central Visayas competing against National Capital Region on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Filinvest City di Mare. / Andrea Gayle Acas, Junior Jurno

THE Day 4 of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City continued to deliver high-energy performances and thrilling competitions.

As the games progressed, the student-athletes showcased their exceptional skills and determination across various sports disciplines, from long jump to wrestling, arnis, wushu and taekwondo. They competed not only for medals but also aimed to set new benchmarks in their respective sports, pushing the boundaries of their abilities.

Day 4 has proven to be a testament to the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence that the Palarong Pambansa embodies, solidifying its role as a crucial platform for nurturing the country’s future sports stars. This national sporting event is set to conclude on July 16. / KOC

