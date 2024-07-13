Thrilling competition marks day 4 of Palarong Pambansa

WRESTLING. The players’ eagerness to claim victory is evident during the third day and final match of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 wrestling competition on Saturday, July 13, at the SM Seaside City Cebu. / Angel Therese Manimog, JUNIOR Journo

READY, SET, GO. Determination and speed are on full display as runners compete for the coveted gold medal during the 100-meter run competition at the Cebu City Sports Center on July 13, 2024. / Amper Campaña

ENDURANCE. An athlete braves the pouring rain during the long jump competition during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Saturday, July 13. / Amper Campaña

WUSHU. Athletes display remarkable agility and precision during the afternoon session of the Wushu Sanda Competition Semifinals at University of Cebu–METC on Saturday, July 13, 2024. / Fatima Gabutan, Junior Journo

TAEKWONDO. Parents of student-athletes and spectators gather at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu on Saturday morning, July 13, to witness and show support during the Taekwondo Kyorugi Eliminations of the Palarong Pambansa 2024. / Angel Manimog, Junior Journo