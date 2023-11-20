Through the lens and kitchen: A Cebuano’s story in Australia

Ryan said, “Adjustment is truly challenging, and the most common struggle is homesickness. Many people return home because they can’t cope with the difficulties of life here, but if you know how to adapt and are not choosy with jobs, you can truly survive.”

Today, Ryan stands as a living testament to the potent combination of determination and passion. As a Cebuano who ventured beyond his homeland to explore new horizons, he now holds a prestigious position as a chef at Mercure Hotel.

Simultaneously, he continues his relentless pursuit of food photography, showcasing the beauty of culinary artistry. His journey serves as a profound inspiration to anyone confronting life-altering changes, underscoring the fact that with resolute dedication and fervent passion, it is possible to surmount adversity and forge a brighter future, even in a foreign land.

Ryan’s story is a vivid illustration that unwavering determination and an unwavering commitment to one’s dreams can help a Cebuano photographer and chef overcome obstacles and flourish, capturing life’s most beautiful moments.