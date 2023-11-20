Through the lens and kitchen: A Cebuano’s story in Australia

Honey Lynn Labra, USC Intern / Writer
In 2020, a young Cebuano named Ryan Labra Abelgas embarked on an inspiring journey from his home in the Philippines to the landscapes of Australia. As a Cebuano, Ryan brought with him a rich cultural heritage and a passion for photography, hoping to carve his path as a photographer and chef. However, his journey was far from easy.
Dual passion
Ryan’s journey was marked by a dual passion that defined his remarkable story. As a Cebuano, his affinity for photography was apparent from the outset. The captivating landscapes of Australia’s Sunshine Coast, nestled near mountains and the sea, drew him in. Armed with a camera, he embarked on a mission to seize the surrounding beauty. His photographic prowess did not go unnoticed, with his images earning acclaim and gracing prestigious Instagram accounts, including ABC Australia.
While juggling the demands of work and education, Ryan unearthed another burgeoning interest. His time spent in the kitchen, preparing delectable dishes, kindled a fascination with food photography. This transition allowed him to transform his passion into a thriving side gig. He began to capture mouthwatering plates in various restaurants, rapidly gaining recognition within the world of food photography.
This dual climb underscored his exceptional journey, where he excelled both through the lens and in the culinary realm.
A Cebuano’s triumph
Ryan’s journey was far from a smooth ride, but it was precisely these challenges that paved his path to success. The burdens of financial constraints and the demands of a grueling schedule only made his quest more formidable. Furthermore, he had to adapt to a novel culinary lifestyle when he shared accommodation with vegan housemates.
In the face of adversity, Ryan emerged as a paragon of unwavering determination and adaptability, conquering homesickness and firmly establishing his place in Australia.
Ryan said, “Adjustment is truly challenging, and the most common struggle is homesickness. Many people return home because they can’t cope with the difficulties of life here, but if you know how to adapt and are not choosy with jobs, you can truly survive.”
Today, Ryan stands as a living testament to the potent combination of determination and passion. As a Cebuano who ventured beyond his homeland to explore new horizons, he now holds a prestigious position as a chef at Mercure Hotel.
Simultaneously, he continues his relentless pursuit of food photography, showcasing the beauty of culinary artistry. His journey serves as a profound inspiration to anyone confronting life-altering changes, underscoring the fact that with resolute dedication and fervent passion, it is possible to surmount adversity and forge a brighter future, even in a foreign land.
Ryan’s story is a vivid illustration that unwavering determination and an unwavering commitment to one’s dreams can help a Cebuano photographer and chef overcome obstacles and flourish, capturing life’s most beautiful moments.