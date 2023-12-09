Through the lens of Erwin Lim

An adopted Cebuano who is also a licensed dentist, SunStar Lifestyle recently sat down with him for an in-depth talk about his life, his vision and passion for photography.

How old were you when you realized you loved taking photos?

Erwin Lim (EL): When I was in High School, but of course, back then, my camera was the cheap kind — a Kodak Instamatic with 110 Film. I was already inclined toward visual arts, having been born with a talent for sketching. No one taught me how to draw, but I was constantly being praised for my work in school, always winning poster-making contests, and, in fact, started further studies using oil and watercolor. Eventually, my father helped me acquire my first Nikon SLR (Single Lens Reflex), which was fully manual and could be used for an intermediate level.

How did you learn how to maximize the use of your first SLR?

EL: There were no photography books or magazines readily available. I actually read the manual cover to cover and learned the rules by heart. But my progress was very slow because film was very expensive, especially on a student allowance. By the time I was in the second year of college and ready to move to Cebu for my Dentistry studies, my Dad had a friend whose son was also into photography, and this is how I met Carlito So and soon joined the Images Camera Club of Cebu. This was where my learning curve improved because I was mentored by experts already.

Did you find the transition from film to digital difficult?

EL: It was around the year 2000 when digital cameras first started coming out, and they were very expensive, plus you also needed to buy a computer to do all your editing, a new set of lenses, so I actually did not transition right away. I got my first proper digital camera from Dr. Sergio Wong for around P120,000.00 — a Fujifilm S2 Pro, 6 Mega Pixels which I could use with my Nikon lenses. A shoot for a major hospital prodded me to buy a second camera, a Nikon D70. I soon realized how digital photos simplified things because before when shooting with film, especially for magazines, you first had to convert it to digital form by scanning then proceed to edit.

Do you keep all the cameras you have used through the years?

EL: Yes, I see them and get nostalgic; I never sell them. I can even remember which ones took the award-winning photos.

When did you realize that photography can sustain your lifestyle?

EL: From the beginning, I knew it could be lucrative, but for that to happen, you have to be very good at what you do. And you have to make it your full-time job. I am not really a businessman in this sense; I give away a lot of my photos. Weddings are actually the guaranteed money makers for photographers. A big part of our projects are paid through exchange deals.