Through the lens of Erwin Lim

An adopted Cebuano who is also a licensed dentist, SunStar Lifestyle recently sat down with him for an in-depth talk about his life, his vision and passion for photography.
How old were you when you realized you loved taking photos?
Erwin Lim (EL): When I was in High School, but of course, back then, my camera was the cheap kind — a Kodak Instamatic with 110 Film. I was already inclined toward visual arts, having been born with a talent for sketching. No one taught me how to draw, but I was constantly being praised for my work in school, always winning poster-making contests, and, in fact, started further studies using oil and watercolor. Eventually, my father helped me acquire my first Nikon SLR (Single Lens Reflex), which was fully manual and could be used for an intermediate level.
How did you learn how to maximize the use of your first SLR?
EL: There were no photography books or magazines readily available. I actually read the manual cover to cover and learned the rules by heart. But my progress was very slow because film was very expensive, especially on a student allowance. By the time I was in the second year of college and ready to move to Cebu for my Dentistry studies, my Dad had a friend whose son was also into photography, and this is how I met Carlito So and soon joined the Images Camera Club of Cebu. This was where my learning curve improved because I was mentored by experts already.
Did you find the transition from film to digital difficult?
EL: It was around the year 2000 when digital cameras first started coming out, and they were very expensive, plus you also needed to buy a computer to do all your editing, a new set of lenses, so I actually did not transition right away. I got my first proper digital camera from Dr. Sergio Wong for around P120,000.00 — a Fujifilm S2 Pro, 6 Mega Pixels which I could use with my Nikon lenses. A shoot for a major hospital prodded me to buy a second camera, a Nikon D70. I soon realized how digital photos simplified things because before when shooting with film, especially for magazines, you first had to convert it to digital form by scanning then proceed to edit.
Do you keep all the cameras you have used through the years?
EL: Yes, I see them and get nostalgic; I never sell them. I can even remember which ones took the award-winning photos.
When did you realize that photography can sustain your lifestyle?
EL: From the beginning, I knew it could be lucrative, but for that to happen, you have to be very good at what you do. And you have to make it your full-time job. I am not really a businessman in this sense; I give away a lot of my photos. Weddings are actually the guaranteed money makers for photographers. A big part of our projects are paid through exchange deals.
When did you start traveling abroad for photography, and where was it that a scene before you was so breathtaking that you just put down your camera to enjoy the moment?
EL: Other than the opportunities provided by family trips, it was probably that trip to Myanmar or Beijing — a photography tour of sorts with members of the club to build our portfolio. When we were shooting the Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai, I was so excited and torn between recording it or just staring at those lanterns rising towards the sky.
When you travel around the world taking photographs and people ask you what places in the Philippines they should visit, what are the top three places you would suggest to them?
EL: Bohol is an obvious choice because there is so much to see and experience there. Siargao is a close second and my third is El Nido. I am sure any visitor will not be disappointed.
What do you imagine yourself doing if you cannot do photography anymore?
EL: I will probably go back to sketching or involve myself in something still art-related. But even if I am granted another lifetime, I will still do what I am doing now. From the moment I entered that camera club until now — my passion for it remains the same even after 30 plus years, like for example, every Sinulog Festival still excites me.
Looking back, what do you consider going to extreme lengths just to get the perfect photo?
EL: Maybe doing aerial photography when drones were not yet popular which meant being in a chopper with doors removed and only seatbelts securing me, and I have done this a couple of times. I have also tried shooting a resort while paragliding with two cameras. There was also a time where I we. nt canoeing in the Amazon jungle to take photos of wild caimans (relatives of the alligators but smaller in size) at night. It was really scary! And we did this after fishing for piranhas in the river — we got big ones; it was not really difficult.
What advice can you give to a budding photographer?
EL: First, you have to really want it because if it is what you truly want, you will not mind losing sleep, lugging around heavy equipment, dealing with unforeseen circumstances — it is also much easier to learn nowadays because of the massive amount of information out there in online tutorials. A natural eye is always an edge but it can also be developed; however, if you have the eye, you can take great photos even with an ordinary camera.
Talking to Erwin about photography and its myriad of possibilities is engaging, to a point that it can be infectious. Regardless of the circumstance, he is always ready to take that perfect photo. He lives the life of one who has found a job he loves, so he does not have to work a day in his life. He is on the right path to living a life with no regrets.v