Thunder extend unbeaten streak

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their undefeated start to the season by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-92 on Saturday night (Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, PH time).

All five Thunder starters scored in double figures, and the six straight wins to begin the season marked the team’s best start since moving to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2008.

Norman Powell scored 24 points and James Harden added 12 points and 13 rebounds, but the Clippers dropped to 0-4 in their new arena despite holding double-digit leads in each of those defeats.

Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue waved the white flag and pulled his starters with 4:13 remaining.

After coach Mark Daigneault expressed plenty of respect for the Clippers’ ferocious defense coming into the game, Gilgeous-Alexander shredded Los Angeles for 23 points in the second and third quarters to make an early statement in a potential MVP season.

The Clippers got off to a good start from 3-point range, making eight long balls in the first quarter, but Los Angeles went 3 for 16 (18.8%) the rest of the way.

Aaron Wiggins hit a 3 to end the third quarter for an 81-78 lead, and the Thunder followed that up by scoring the first seven points in the fourth to create separation.

Former Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler coined “Lawler’s law,” the concept that the first team to reach 100 points would win a game. But the Thunder became the first team to make it a reality at Intuit Dome. Los Angeles was 0-3 despite hitting the century mark in its first three home games.

Nuggets 129, Jazz 103

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 20 as the Denver Nuggets used a third-quarter offensive surge to beat the Utah Jazz 129-103 for their first home win of the season.

Julian Strawther added 19 points and Christian Braun 17 for the Nuggets, who sent the winless Jazz to their sixth consecutive loss to start the season. Jokic also had 16 rebounds and nine assists.

Utah was led by Walker Kessler with 18 points and 14 rebounds and Johnny Juzang with 17 points.

Both teams were dealing with injuries. Russell Westbrook started in place of Nuggets star Jamal Murray, who remained in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in a collision with Julius Randle at Minnesota on Friday.

Utah has been leaning on rookies Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski, who were in the starting lineup, in the absence of Lauri Markkanen (back spasms) and Taylor Hendricks (broken leg).

Utah committed 24 turnovers that the Nuggets turned into 39 points.

Utah kept it fairly close in the first half but wore down in the third quarter, when it fell behind by 24 points.

Denver began its home campaign with losses to the Thunder and the Clippers before defeating Utah. The victory was in keeping with their home record against sub-.500 teams at home last season, when they were 15-0.

Utah fought back from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to tie the game at 42-all midway through the second quarter. But Denver responded with a 14-0 run that featured 3-pointers by Braun and Porter, helping the Nuggets go on top 65-56 at halftime.

Jokic scored 18 of his 27 points in the third quarter, helping the Nuggets outscore the Jazz 34-19.

Suns 103, Blazers 97

PHOENIX — Devin Booker had 28 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, and the Phoenix Suns used a dominant third-quarter rally to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 103-97.

Kevin Durant scored 21 points for Phoenix, which won its fourth in a row.

The Suns led by as many as 26 points, but the Trail Blazers cut the deficit to 99-97 in the final minute. Booker and Tyus Jones each made two free throws in the final 21 seconds to seal the win.

Grayson Allen scored 18 off the bench, making a team-high four 3-pointers. Jones and Bradley Beal each finished with 15 points, while Jusuf Nurkic had a game-high 15 rebounds.

Trailing 47-43 at halftime, Phoenix scored 44 in the third quarter to take a 22-point lead by the end of the period. The Suns had zero turnovers in the third quarter after committing nine in the first half.

Booker and Allen each had 10 points in the third quarter, while Portland only managed 18 points in the period.

Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 20 points apiece. Deni Avdija scored 13 points and former Sun Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 118-98, Golden State Warriors outlasted Houston Rockets 127-121 in overtime, Toronto Raptors won 131-128 over Sacramento Kings in overtime, San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota Timberwolves 113-103, Cleveland Cavaliers won over Milwaukee Bucks 114-113, and the Memphis Grizzlies won over the Philadelphia 76ers 124-107. / AP