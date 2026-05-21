Thunder roar back

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back from a quiet Game 1 performance and powered the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 122-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 21, 2026 (PH time), leveling the series at 1-1.

As reported by the Associated Press (AP), Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 30 points, while Alex Caruso provided a spark off the bench with 17 points for the Thunder.

Chet Holmgren added 13 points, while reserves Jared McCain and Cason Wallace chipped in 12 points apiece as Oklahoma City dominated the bench scoring battle, 57-25, and outscored San Antonio 27-10 off turnovers.

“I thought we all played better,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said in the AP report. “I had a quiet confidence about that. I didn’t know if we’d win or lose the game, but I was pretty sure after watching Game 1 and knowing our team that we were going to come out and play better tonight.”

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 25 points, Devin Vassell added 22, and Victor Wembanyama delivered a huge all-around effort with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday in San Antonio.

“The guys brought it tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, according to AP. “Knowing what it would have meant if we lost this one, we brought the energy from the jump.”

Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which improved to 14-5 following a loss this season and snapped a stretch in which it had lost five of its previous six meetings with San Antonio.

The Thunder, however, may have suffered another injury setback after Jalen Williams exited in the first half because of recurring tightness in his left hamstring. Williams had already missed six playoff games because of the same injury.

San Antonio also dealt with injuries during the contest. Already missing All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox because of ankle soreness, the Spurs lost rookie Dylan Harper in the third quarter after awkward falls led to a right leg injury.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson admitted the injuries made things more difficult against Oklahoma City’s aggressive defense.

“Obviously this team is as good as anybody at turning you over, so when you’re down some of your primary creators and initiators it causes a little bit of an extra strain,” Johnson said in the AP report.

San Antonio trimmed an 11-point halftime deficit to 99-97 after Harrison Barnes made a corner three-pointer with 9:06 remaining.

But the defending champions responded with an 11-0 run, highlighted by a banked-in three-pointer from McCain, to restore control and extend the lead to 13.

The Spurs made one final push after Wembanyama scored inside to cut the deficit to 118-113 with 1:25 left, but Gilgeous-Alexander answered with a late basket to seal the win and send the series to San Antonio tied at one game apiece.

“We’ve got to help our ballhandlers more and take care of the ball,” Wembanyama said.

/ LBG