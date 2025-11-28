Thunderbelles reach finals

MANILA – ZUS Coffee marched to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference finals after beating PLDT, 25-22, 28-26, 25-22, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday night, Nov. 27, 2025.

American Anna DeBeer scored 30 points, while Chinnie Arroyo added 14 notches for the Thunderbelles, who will face the Petro Gazz Angels in a one-game title duel at the Big Dome on Sunday.

“This is just so awesome for our program. To be here – I’m so thankful. And to make history for ZUS Coffee… I know we still have so much more to give, and I can’t wait for Sunday,” commented DeBeer after the one-hour and 35-minute match.

Alexis Miner had eight points, including two blocks, followed by Jovelyn Gonzaga and Thea Gagate with seven and six points, respectively.

Cloanne Mondonedo made 18 excellent sets, while Alyssa Eroa had 23 digs.

Anastasia Bavykina led the High-Speed Hitters with 16 points, while Savannah Dawn Davison chipped in 15 markers.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz triumphed over Akari, 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 22-25, 15-13, to secure the first finals ticket.

Brooke Van Sickle scored 23 points off 20 attacks and three blocks, alongside 18 receptions and 13 digs. / PNA