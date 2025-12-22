Thursday Christmas Day? How we celebrated 11 years ago

Did you know the last time Christmas fell on a Thursday was Dec. 25, 2014? That midweek holiday gave Filipinos a rare pause to soak in the season, bringing us the best Christmas hits, nostalgic films and traditions that made every home sparkle with cheer.

In this feature, we take a trip down memory lane to revisit the moments that made Christmas 2014 unforgettable. It’s a fun fact, yes, but also a reminder of how fast time flies. Looking back, it’s amazing to see how much has changed.

Here are the moments that made Christmas 2014 a season to remember: