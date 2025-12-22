Thursday Christmas Day? How we celebrated 11 years ago

Did you know the last time Christmas fell on a Thursday was Dec. 25, 2014? That midweek holiday gave Filipinos a rare pause to soak in the season, bringing us the best Christmas hits, nostalgic films and traditions that made every home sparkle with cheer.
In this feature, we take a trip down memory lane to revisit the moments that made Christmas 2014 unforgettable. It’s a fun fact, yes, but also a reminder of how fast time flies. Looking back, it’s amazing to see how much has changed.
Here are the moments that made Christmas 2014 a season to remember:
Ariana Grande’s holiday bop
Ariana Grande’s “Santa, Tell Me” was the ultimate soundtrack of the season. The song was playful, catchy, and instantly addictive, just like peak pop star Ariana herself. Fast forward to 2024, and it still hit number five on the Billboard Hot 100, side by side with Mariah Carey’s best of the best Christmas song hits.
Movies that made us feel all the feels
Theaters were bursting with holiday magic. “Unbroken,” “Into the Woods” and “The Hobbit” drew families, friends, and cinephiles alike, giving everyone the perfect escape into adventure, fantasy and inspiration. Movie nights were officially upgraded.
EXO’s Winter Wonderland
K-pop fans were living for EXO’s B-side track “The First Snow” from their 2013 winter album. By late 2023 and 2024, the song went viral on TikTok and topped charts in South Korea — including Melon Top 100 and Circle Digital — showing that some holiday tunes just keep coming back for more.
Christmas for a cause
The holidays were also a time to give back. One Direction, Chris Martin and Bono came together for the 2014 version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”, raising funds for the Ebola crisis in West Africa. Nothing spreads holiday cheer quite like music with a purpose.
ABS-CBN’s Mega Christmas ID
ABS-CBN really went all out with its 2014 Christmas station ID, “Thank You, Ang Babait Ninyo.” Premiering on Oct. 17, 2014, and airing after TV Patrol on Nov. 13, the over-10-minute ID was the longest in network history. Bonus: it featured the hottest love teams of the time — KathNiel, LizQuen and JaDine — at their absolute peak.