Tieza eyes restoration of quake-damaged churches

THE Department of Tourism, through its infrastructure arm Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), has pledged to lead restoration efforts for the historic churches in northern Cebu that were severely damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Tuesday night, Sept. 30, 2025.

WHY IT MATTERS: The swift government action underscores the cultural and religious significance of the structures in Cebu, the “Cradle of Christianity in Asia.” The move aims to rebuild symbols of faith and provide hope to communities reeling from the disaster.

Go deeper

WIDESPREAD DAMAGE: The Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan partially collapsed. Significant damage was also reported at the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol on Bantayan Island, St. Martin de Porres Parish in Tabogon, San Sebastian Martyr Parish in Borbon and San Juan Nepuceno Parish in San Remigio.

RAPID ASSESSMENT: The Tieza has already deployed teams to conduct a rapid assessment of the damage to the centuries-old churches.

PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE: The pledge follows an inspection on Thursday, Oct. 2, by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who ordered a phased government response focusing on rescue, relief and the rehabilitation of infrastructure, including heritage sites.

A symbol of hope: “It’s very important... that the government is able to provide help,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said, adding that the goal is to ensure the churches “continue to be a source of hope that people can turn to.”

The bottom line

While immediate relief operations continue, the government’s commitment to restoring these heritage sites signals a parallel focus on reviving both the physical and spiritual heart of Cebu. / REPORTS FROM PNA