Tieza tourism investments hit P14.5B

THE Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) has registered P14.5 billion in investments across 34 projects from 2021 up to August 2026 under the country’s improved tax law, Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create).

According to the latest Tieza data dated Sept. 15, 2026, these translate to 2,826 new jobs in the tourism sector.

The projects registered in 2025 and through August 2026 alone accounted for P10.37 billion, or about 71.5 percent of the total committed investments registered since 2021.

At least 16 projects with P5.74 billion in committed investments and 1,039 committed jobs were registered for the entire 2025, while seven additional projects were approved from January to August 2026, representing P4.63 billion in committed investments and 522 committed jobs.

By August 2026, Tieza said committed investments had already reached approximately 80.6 percent of the full-year 2025 level, while committed jobs reached 50.2 percent of the 2025 total.

At the 2026 Philippine Accommodation Pipeline Report launch on Tuesday, Tieza assistant chief operating officer Karen Mae Sarinas-Baydo disclosed that at least P2.56 billion in additional proposed investments are “currently in the application pipeline.”

Five of these applications, with about P1.07 billion in proposed investments and 256 jobs, have target opening dates within 2026, while the remaining three applications represent approximately P1.49 billion and 313 jobs. / PNA