Tiffany Young shares why she married first before the wedding

TIFFANY Young opened up about her marriage to Byun Yo-han, revealing why the couple chose to legally register their union before holding a wedding ceremony.

On the April 5, 2026 episode of “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,” she explained, “A wedding is important, but spending every single day together is even more important to us. That is why we became a legal couple first.” When asked if it was simply because she wanted to be with him as soon as possible, she smiled and answered, “Yes.”

Her Girls’ Generation bandmate Hyoyeon admitted she was shocked by the news, joking that she thought Tiffany might never marry because of her strong career focus. Tiffany responded sweetly, “The person to share my precious time with simply appeared.”

Meanwhile, youngest member Seohyun initially opposed the marriage, even tearing up as she told Tiffany, “I can’t let you go, my sister!” Tiffany had everyone laughing with her honest reply: “Seohyun, I am 37 years old.”

The couple first met while working on the 2024 Disney+ series Uncle Samsik and officially became husband and wife this past February. While there’s no confirmed wedding date yet, their agency shared that they plan to hold a small, private ceremony with family in the future. (AYP)