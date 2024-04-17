Tigers pounce on Kingsguard

THE Wipro Tigers leaned on a fast start to down the Aldesa Kingsguard, 89-81, in the BPO Rivals Season 2 on April 14, 2024 at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

Seeking revenge for its defeat at the hands of Aldesa in the finals of Season 1, Wipro quickly pounced on its opponents and led by 11, 30-19, after the first. The Tigers then kept going and extended their lead to a high of 23 points, 68-45, in the third before cruising to the easy win.

Jam Ferraren led Wipro with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Vince Bontuyan chipped in 15 markers. Mark Badana added 12 points, and Ernie Ygot contributed a near triple-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

In other matches, the Newfold Wolves thrashed Cognizant, 79-42. Ralph John Belarmino had his way with the opponent’s defense, tallying 20 points and 10 rebounds in Newfold’s victory.

TechMahindra also forged an 86-62 win over the CS Bankers, thanks to Steven Cabanday’s 20 markers and Muchard Pasaol’s 14 points, nine boards, and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Accenture Sharks ripped the Xtend_Ops Pterodactyls, 66-41, with Junas Misa leading the charge with 14 points, six boards, four assists, two steals, and a block.

However, the most dominant performance of the weekend belonged to Concentrix, which walloped TOA Global by 75 points, 114-39. Kent Lim and Clyde Avanceña had 20 points each for the winning side, which had six players reach double-figures in scoring. / JNP