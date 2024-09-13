Tight security for pawnshops mulled

A PROPOSED ordinance to strengthen the security measures of pawnshops, jewelry stores and other similar businesses operating in Cebu City has been filed before the City Council.

The proposed ordinance mandates its compliance as a prerequisite to the issuance or renewal of its business permits has been filed before the City Council.

Councilor Phillip Zafra, the author of the proposed ordinance, presented the measure to the Council on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

The proposal was referred to the Committee on Laws and will undergo public hearings, if necessary, before it will proceed to the second and third readings and final approval.

Zafra, in his draft ordinance, said with the city’s rapid economic growth, people with criminal intent now sees it as a prime target for their nefarious activities.

Zafra mentioned the recent two jewelry store incidents that took place in Carbon where six armed men robbed Macy’s Jewelry Store and DGC D’ Gold Chain Jewelry Store last Aug. 8, making off with approximately 14 million pesos worth of jewelry.

He said it is crucial for jewelry stores or pawnshops to adopt stringent pro-active security measures since their inventory makes them an attractive target to thieves, robbers and other criminal elements who can swiftly break into these stores to steal valuable merchandise.

Zafra, who heads the City’s Peace and Order Council, stated in the proposed measure that in coordination with the Cebu City Police Office, jewelry stores, pawnshops, or similar establishments will be inspected for compliance.

He added that a compliance report will be submitted to the City Treasurer’s Office as one of the requisites for the issuance or renewal of the establishment’s business permit.

Required measures

The strengthened security includes the installation of commercial-grade locks on doors, windows, and all other access points as a first defense against unauthorized entry.

The proposed law also mandates the installation of security cages or grills in glass display cases as physical barrier, and the installation of security bars made of steel or wrought iron to create a formidable physical barrier that would make it challenging for the thieves to force their way.

Aside from bars, the proposed measure also mandates the installation of reinforced glass in vitrines, or the glass displace case, that are made up of shatter-resistant properties, to significantly reduce the risk of smash-and-grab robberies.

Safety vaults with biometric locks and convex mirrors strategically placed to eliminate blind spots within the stores to enhance visibility for staff and security personnel will also be mandated if the proposed ordinance is approved.

It also mandates the installation of display signages that indicates the presence of security measures, real-time monitoring with trained security guards, and the installation of burglar alarm systems or panic buttons to notify police precincts. / JPS