Tight security, smooth travel for Holy Week

A TOTAL of 2,489 security and support personnel will be deployed across Cebu City for Semana Santa 2026, as part of heightened efforts to ensure public safety during the observance.

Mayor Nestor Archival ordered the mobilization, which includes 1,251 personnel from the Philippine National Police and 1,238 force multipliers and partner agencies.

They will be stationed in key areas such as places of worship, major roads, transport terminals, commercial centers and other convergence points expected to draw large crowds during Holy Week.

“Our goal is to ensure a safe, orderly and peaceful Holy Week in Cebu City. We have prepared everything to protect our people,” Archival said.

The security coverage includes 35 places of worship with 814 personnel assigned, 19 major thoroughfares with 38 personnel managing traffic, nine transportation hubs with 36 personnel, 25 commercial areas with 50 personnel and 20 convergence areas with 40 personnel.

To further strengthen security in transport hubs, authorities have activated Oplan Harabas at the north and south bus terminals, deploying 60 personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, supported by traffic and perimeter security teams.

The City Government is also coordinating with various stakeholders to ensure preparedness on the ground, including church officials, transport operators and community groups.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 launched Oplan Biyaheng Ayos Semana Santa 2026 on Wednesday, March 25.

“Road crashes are not just statistics. They are stories of lives lost, families broken and futures cut short. These tragedies remind us that road safety is not optional -- it is a necessity. And it demands collective action,” said LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan.

He said mystery riders will be deployed to report any instances of overloading, with three to five per area during peak season. Random drug tests will also be conducted on drivers.

For units not using meters, numerous enforcers will be strategically deployed to catch violators and implement corrective measures.

Meanwhile, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro directed transport officials to prioritize passenger comfort and prevent overcrowding at the major bus terminals of the province this Holy Week.

Baricuatro said passengers must not endure long waiting times similar to the past when lines stretched to the vicinity of Elizabeth Mall.

“They should not have to suffer. We want to avoid a situation where passenger lines become excessively long, like before. I want people to feel at ease when they travel,” said Baricuatro.

The governor also ordered the deployment of free buses for vulnerable sectors, including commuters who need assistance during travel. / CAV, DPC, ABC