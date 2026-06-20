Tight Visayas Grid supply drives up Cebu power rates

RESIDENTIAL electricity consumers in Metro Cebu may see higher power rates this June as tight supply conditions in the Visayas Grid, elevated electricity demand and rising generation costs continue to put upward pressure on electricity prices.

In an advisory, Visayan Electric Company said June power rates are expected to reflect increased generation costs brought about by a combination of market and grid-related factors affecting the Visayas power system.

Visayan Electric did not disclose the exact amount of the expected rate increase but said June electricity rates would be affected by higher generation costs driven by tight supply conditions in the Visayas Grid and higher Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (Wesm) prices, where limited operating reserves and elevated electricity demand triggered several Yellow and Red alert declarations in May.

Grid market pressures

According to Visayan Electric, these grid conditions forced power providers to rely more heavily on higher-cost electricity sources and spot market purchases to ensure adequate supply for consumers. The company also cited higher prices in Wesm, the continued depreciation of the Philippine peso against the US dollar and sustained increases in global fuel prices as factors contributing to higher generation costs. Visayan Electric said these external market pressures have significantly affected the cost of electricity procured from power suppliers.

Mitigating the impact

Despite the expected increase, the utility said it has implemented several operational measures aimed at cushioning consumers from the full impact of higher generation charges.

“Our primary focus during periods of market volatility is customer protection. While global fuel indices and grid alerts are beyond our control, we are working around the clock to aggressively manage what we can. Through disciplined power contract management, strategic supply allocation, and tight coordination with our generation partners, we have successfully absorbed and mitigated significant portions of the price spike so that it does not reach our consumers in full,” said Mark Anthony Kindica, Visayan Electric president and general manager.

Visayan Electric said its efforts include optimizing power procurement strategies and maximizing available operational remedies to lessen the impact of market-driven increases on Cebuano households. The utility said that while power distributors have limited control over global fuel prices and wholesale electricity market movements, proactive management can help reduce the extent of rate increases passed on to consumers.

Energy efficiency tips

The company also encouraged customers to adopt energy-saving measures as electricity prices continue to be affected by supply constraints and global energy market conditions. According to Visayan Electric, energy efficiency remains the most practical and effective way for households to manage electricity expenses, especially during periods of high demand and price volatility.

The utility advised consumers to minimize the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak demand periods, particularly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., when electricity consumption across the grid is typically at its highest. Visayan Electric also recommended setting air-conditioning units at 25 degrees Celsius, regularly cleaning appliance filters to maintain efficiency, and unplugging electronic devices and chargers when not in use. The company said these simple measures can significantly reduce overall electricity consumption and help offset the impact of higher rates on monthly power bills.

Maintaining supply reliability

Meanwhile, Visayan Electric said it remains committed to maintaining reliable power service despite ongoing challenges in the Visayas power sector. The utility said it continues to coordinate closely with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure supply reliability and protect consumer interests. This expected increase in June rates comes as the Visayas Grid continues to experience thin operating reserves because of the prolonged outages of several major power plants, prompting repeated Yellow Alert declarations in recent weeks. / CAV, PR