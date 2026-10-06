'Tighten budget controls'

THE Commission on Audit (COA) has recommended tighter budget planning and spending controls in Talisay City, southern Cebu after its 2025 audit found P139.51 million in obligations incurred beyond the allotted amounts of specific budget items in 21 city offices and units.

In its 2025 report, state auditors said the over-obligation “reflects weak fiscal governance and a deviation from the cardinal tenets of fiscal discipline,” which could potentially expose the City to challenges in budget execution. An obligation is a commitment to spend, such as a contract or purchase order, while an allotment is the part of the approved budget released to an office for spending.

The finding does not mean the City Government as a whole exceeded its general fund budget. The City had P1.825 billion in general fund appropriations in 2025 and incurred P1.553 billion in obligations, leaving an unused allotment balance of P272.43 million.

However, COA found that 21 offices and units with their own budgets, incurred obligations beyond their allotments for specific items. These items had combined allotments of P328.89 million but P468.40 million in obligations.

Offices with over-obligations

The City Social Welfare and Development Office posted the largest over-obligation at P53.28 million. It obligated P195.12 million for the affected items, well above the P141.84 million allotted.

Next was the mayor’s office, which exceeded its P99 million allotment by P48.57 million after obligating P147.57 million. Talisay City College overshot by P31.66 million, with obligations of P56.83 million against an allotment of P25.17 million.

At the City Health Office, spending reached P7.07 million on a P5 million allotment, a P2.07 million excess.

Seventeen other offices and units also had negative allotment balances, among them the Slaughterhouse Operation, City Treasurer’s Office, City Traffic Operation and Development Authority, Sangguniang Panlungsod Office, Market Operation and Civil Registrar’s Office.

The Human Resource Management Office; Maintenance of Roads, Bridges and Streets; General Services Office; City Budget Office (CBO); and City Health-Rural Health Units 1, 2 and 3 were likewise overspent.

Rounding out the list were the City Legal Office, City Assessor’s Office, City Administrator’s Office, City Planning and Development Coordinator’s Office, City Information Office and City Accounting Office.

Even against their full budgets for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE), three offices obligated more than they were appropriated. Talisay City College exceeded its P32 million appropriation by P29.03 million, with obligations of P61.03 million.

The mayor’s office overshot by P24.25 million after obligating P266.82 million against P242.57 million, while the social welfare office went P15.18 million over, with P219.30 million in obligations on a P204.12 million appropriation.

State auditors said this “implies that obligations for these offices were absorbed by other offices.”

Budget adjustments

The CBO told auditors that some offices exceeded their budgets because of price fluctuations, operational requirements and circumstances not anticipated during budget preparation, such as the hiring of additional job order personnel by Talisay City College.

It said the 2025 budget was prepared and deliberated in 2024 and actual operational requirements during implementation differed from the assumptions used then. It added that budget execution was undertaken on the premise that the mayor had authority to augment funds and that compliance was evaluated based on total appropriations within each expense class.

COA stressed that obligations should first be supported by available appropriations and allotments when they are incurred.

“Budget adjustments are intended to address funding requirements prospectively and should not serve merely to regularize obligations that have already exceeded existing appropriations,” it said.

Supplemental budgets

The City Council approved two supplemental budgets in 2025: P39.57 million on Oct. 21 and P141.89 million on Dec. 5. These were funded mainly by P125.36 million in unused personnel funds and P55.51 million in unused MOOE.

State auditors found that some of the funds were realigned to offices that had already overspent earlier in the year.

The mayor’s office had exceeded its allotment for other MOOE by P8.47 million as early as May 2025. It received an additional P37.32 million in December through the second supplemental budget but was still over its allotment at year-end.

COA noted that most of the supplemental budget money was approved in December.

“This suggests that the supplemental budget may have been made to cover the overspending already taking place in the earlier months,” it said.

COA said the circumstances indicated weaknesses in budget planning, monitoring and expenditure control.

“These conditions may expose the City to legal, fiscal and operational consequences,” it said, citing possible disruptions in planned programs, delays in settling valid obligations and audit issues arising from obligations incurred beyond available appropriations.

Recommendations

State auditors recommended that the City improve its budgeting framework by more rigorously identifying its budget priorities and the resources needed for them. They also urged fiscal discipline in budget execution to “safeguard the integrity of the approved budget, prevent fiscal slippages.”

They also recommended that the budget officer certify obligations only when appropriations are available, so that obligations do not exceed the budget or allotment during the fiscal year.

During the exit conference, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr. committed to more accurate forecasting to come up with better estimates. He also assured auditors that all supplemental budgets would be done as early as possible.

The City is required to report to COA the actions it has taken on the findings within 60 days of receiving the report. / CDF