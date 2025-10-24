Tiglao and her Phoenix-inspired Miss Grand International 2025

“As someone who reports these kinds of stories, I really want to use the power of balance — for people to be educated and aware, for us not to be scammed, and for the government to enhance its justice system so scammers are held accountable. Because someday I hope we will live in a peaceful world where no one should deceive just to survive.”

Earlier in the competition, she also bagged the Country’s Power of the Year award — the first time the Philippines has won the title — determined through international online voting.

Gown that lit up the stage

Designed by Rian Fernandez, Emma’s custom gown embodied both elegance and symbolism. Rendered in a rich burnt orange hue, the piece drew inspiration from the phoenix. Intricate embroidery evoking flames and feathers ran throughout the fabric, while a full circular feather cape gave her a commanding presence onstage.

Outside of pageantry, Emma has built a career in broadcast journalism. She is a TV host and news anchor for NET25, appearing on Kada Umaga and Mata ng Agila. In her Top 10 speech, she honored journalist Mariam Abu Daqqa, who was killed in Gaza, reflecting on how journalists “continue to hope, love, and live in peace” even in the face of danger.

OFW to Queen

A graduate of Holy Angel University with a degree in International Tourism Management, Emma also knows what it’s like to work abroad. She once served as a hotel ambassador in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and has built a modeling career across Southeast and East Asia.

Born on Dec. 8, 1994, Emma is a proud Kapampangan whose drive mirrors her Sagittarius spirit — fierce and determined to rise. Her win is a moment of vindication for years of hard work and self-belief.