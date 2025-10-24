Tiglao and her Phoenix-inspired Miss Grand International 2025

Clad in a fiery orange Phoenix-inspired gown, Emma Tiglao delivered a performance that burned with confidence. The molten, glowing ensemble became an instant standout, perfectly complementing her crowning moment at Miss Grand International (MGI) 2025, held on Oct. 18, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Kapampangan beauty’s victory marks a historic back-to-back win for the Philippines, following CJ Opieza’s triumph in 2024. Meet the pride of Pampanga — here’s what you should know about her.
Pageant veteran’s long-awaited moment
For longtime pageant fans, Emma’s win feels like a story years in the making. She has graced the country’s biggest stages since 2012, consistently finishing strong. She first placed as a runner-up in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2012, entered the Top 15 of Binibining Pilipinas 2014 alongside Pia Wurtzbach, and earned the title of 4th Princess in Miss World Philippines 2015.
Her persistence paid off in Binibining Pilipinas 2019, where she was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019. Representing the Philippines later that year, she reached the Top 20 of Miss Intercontinental 2019 and won the Miss Popularity Award, signaling her growing support from Filipino fans.
Defining answer
During the question-and-answer round in MGI 2025, Emma was asked about scamming as a form of warfare — an issue she tackled with poise and perspective shaped by her journalism career.
“As someone who reports these kinds of stories, I really want to use the power of balance — for people to be educated and aware, for us not to be scammed, and for the government to enhance its justice system so scammers are held accountable. Because someday I hope we will live in a peaceful world where no one should deceive just to survive.”
Earlier in the competition, she also bagged the Country’s Power of the Year award — the first time the Philippines has won the title — determined through international online voting.
Gown that lit up the stage
Designed by Rian Fernandez, Emma’s custom gown embodied both elegance and symbolism. Rendered in a rich burnt orange hue, the piece drew inspiration from the phoenix. Intricate embroidery evoking flames and feathers ran throughout the fabric, while a full circular feather cape gave her a commanding presence onstage.
Outside of pageantry, Emma has built a career in broadcast journalism. She is a TV host and news anchor for NET25, appearing on Kada Umaga and Mata ng Agila. In her Top 10 speech, she honored journalist Mariam Abu Daqqa, who was killed in Gaza, reflecting on how journalists “continue to hope, love, and live in peace” even in the face of danger.
OFW to Queen
A graduate of Holy Angel University with a degree in International Tourism Management, Emma also knows what it’s like to work abroad. She once served as a hotel ambassador in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and has built a modeling career across Southeast and East Asia.
Born on Dec. 8, 1994, Emma is a proud Kapampangan whose drive mirrors her Sagittarius spirit — fierce and determined to rise. Her win is a moment of vindication for years of hard work and self-belief.