TiktoClock contestant says corset may have caused fainting

CONTESTANT Eula Bautista has spoken about the incident in which she fainted during the “Tanghalan ng Kampeon” (TNK) segment of the show TiktoClock.

In an interview with 24 Oras, Bautista said she initially felt numbness spreading from her lower body to her arms and eventually her face before losing consciousness.

“Ang naramdaman ko po is namanhid ’yung lower body up to my arms hanggang sa umakyat sa face. Doon po ako nag-worry sa sarili ko. Wala na ako masyadong naririnig, parang everything is a blur. Tapos ang nasa isip ko na lang baka na-stroke ako,” she said.

The medic who attended to her suspected that the fainting may have been caused by a lack of oxygen due to the tight corset she was wearing.

“Sabi po ng medic is lack of oxygen, possibly because of the corset that I was wearing,” Bautista explained, adding that she had worn the outfit for more than five hours.

She said she had already been wearing the corset and six-inch heels during rehearsals earlier in the day.

Bautista will also undergo further medical evaluation, including laboratory tests, an electrocardiogram and an X-ray, to ensure her health.

Despite the incident, she remains a seven-time defending champion in the competition and has already qualified for the grand finals, although she admitted she had hoped to continue competing and remain undefeated. / TRC S