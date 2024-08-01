TikTok ‘underconsumption trend’ redefining normal

Social media, once synonymous with endless shopping sprees, is now seeing a shift towards promoting underconsumption. Rather than being overwhelmed with ads for products after browsing online stores, users are increasingly embracing a more restrained approach to purchasing. This trend is particularly popular on TikTok, where the concept of underconsumption is gaining traction.

Underconsumption encourages a rejection of the excessive consumerism that has become prevalent on social media. According to digital magazine nss G-Club — whose content focuses on fashion, beauty, lifestyle and culture — it defines underconsumption as “a hymn not to minimalism, as one might think, but to normality, even when it’s boring and not glamorous.” This mindset emphasizes the value of buying only what is necessary, moving away from the pressure to constantly acquire more.

Concept

This shift encourages consumers to resist the urge to replace products immediately upon the release of new versions and to use up items, such as makeup, before purchasing more. It challenges the norm of letting FOMO (fear of missing out) dictate buying habits.

According to an article from The New York Times, this concept has emerged as a counter to influencer culture, which has been amplified by the ease of online shopping during the pandemic. As in-person interactions decreased, exposure to influencer-driven content increased, leading to heightened pressure to keep up with trends and continuously purchase new products.

In 2020, the Malaysia-based firm iPrice Group analyzed shopping habits in Southeast Asia and found that the Philippines experienced the highest increase in shopping app usage (53 percent) and online spending (57 percent) among South East Asian countries.

“Brands and companies pay influencers to market goods, experiences and services to their followers. In short, influencing is trying to persuade social media users to buy certain products. Deinfluencing is the opposite of that – but with some caveats,” stated a CNN article in 2023.

The push for underconsumption aligns with long-standing concerns from environmentalists and advocates about the need to reduce waste and limit single-use products. The excessive production and disposal of goods contribute to pollution, climate change and resource depletion.

“The online movement — which follows in the footsteps of de-influencing, no-spend years and the Gen Z obsession with shopping second-hand — is, in part, a product of inflation,” wrote The New York Times in a 2024 article.

Examples

TikTok user dainty.nugs has gained significant attention with a video that has garnered 1.4 million views as of press time. In the video, she showcases her commitment to underconsumption by wearing the same pair of sneakers every day for two years, using up every last bit of products by cutting open bottles, and avoiding unnecessary packaging and repackaging.

Another TikTok user, Dana, has embraced this trend by highlighting her minimalist lifestyle, which includes a limited set of bed sheets, a single water mug, makeup brushes and sponges, and reusable makeup remover pads. Her video has attracted 141,000 views.

User Diana has also joined the movement, identifying herself as a “luxury minimalist.” Her video, which has 1.5 million views, features a pared-down wardrobe with just nude and black sandals, rings worn for the past decade and two bags.

These TikTok users aren’t merely showcasing their resistance to consumer trends but are promoting what they believe should be considered normal — living with intention, making thoughtful purchases and embracing minimalism. Their content reflects a growing shift toward sustainable and mindful consumption, demonstrating that these practices are not extraordinary but rather a sensible approach to everyday life. /S