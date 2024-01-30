Tim Cone named Gilas head coach

MULTI-TITLED coach Tim Cone has been handed the coaching reins of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team by the sport’s national governing body, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

The SBP gave Cone the responsibility after leading the Philippines to a gold-medal finish in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

“Coach Tim accomplished what had not been done in decades with only a few weeks to prepare and multiple challenges in terms of personnel, so we’re excited to see what he can accomplish with a long-term program in place, especially if such a program is supported by all basketball stakeholders,” said SBP president Al Panlilio in a press release.

Cone will not have long before the Gilas plunge back into action in the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup Qualifiers. The Philippine side will take on Hong Kong on Feb. 22, 2023 and then Chinese Taipei on Feb. 25. The Gilas will also take part in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July in Latvia.

“I’m looking forward to taking on the role of the national team head coach again,” said Cone.

“I’ve always firmly believed from back in 1998 when I coached the Centennial Team that you’ve got to go out and get the best players in the country to represent us. We all have different opinions on who the best players are, but we’re confident we picked the best players who will form the best team.”

Cone has handpicked 12 players to compose the team. These are June Mar Fajardo, Jamie Malonzo, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo, Kai Sotto and Kevin Quiambao. The team’s naturalized player will be Justin Brownlee.