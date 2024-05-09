Timeless tale: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at SM Seaside

PREPARE to be enchanted as the classic tale of “Beauty and the Beast” is brought to life like never before, through the captivating artistry of ballet. Presented by the Ballet Academy of Cebu, this mesmerizing performance promises to transport audiences into a world of magic, romance and timeless beauty. Witness the story come alive on stage in a performance that will captivate hearts and souls.

Featuring graceful choreography, stunning costumes and a captivating musical score, this ballet rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” is set to delight audiences of all ages. From the elegant waltzes of the ballroom to the dramatic showdown between love and darkness.

The event will take place at the City Wing Atrium, SM Seaside City Cebu, with performances scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 12, at 5 p.m.

For ticket inquiries and reservations, please contact the Ballet Academy of Cebu. Experience the magic of Beauty and the Beast brought to life through the timeless art of ballet. / PR