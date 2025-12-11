Timeline: Attacks on legal profession in Cebu

THE number of documented attacks on lawyers and prosecutors in Cebu since 2004 rose with the killing of Duke Ramil Perral Lincuna.

Gunmen shot Lincuna early Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Mandaue City.

Two Cebu lawyers survived attacks in recent years. Inocencio de la Cerna Jr. survived a 2019 ambush after firing back at the gunmen. Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales escaped a 2022 shooting with her son.

Aside from Lincuna, here are the lawyers attacked since 2004:

Oct. 11, 2004 — Arbet Sta. Ana-Yongco

Gunmen shot and killed the prominent private prosecutor in her home office in Cebu City. She handled the high-profile parricide case against cult leader Ruben Ecleo Jr. Police believed her murder was connected to the case.

May 21, 2008 — Richard W. Sison

Assailants killed Sison in an ambush in Cebu City. He represented a mayor involved in a multimillion-peso lamppost scandal.

Jan. 22, 2013 — Jubian Achas

A disgruntled Canadian litigant, John Pope, shot Achas dead inside a courtroom at the Palace of Justice in Cebu City. Pope also killed Achas’ client before dying.

Feb. 18, 2014 — Noel D. Archival

Attackers killed Archival, 52, in an ambush in Barangay Coro, Dalaguete, Cebu. His driver and security aide also died. Archival is the brother of incumbent Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

Dec. 22–25, 2016 — Goering and Gerik Paderanga

Security guard Jonathan Sanchez shot Goering Paderanga, 62, and his son, Gerik Paderanga, 37, outside their law office on F. Ramos St., Cebu City. Goering died Dec. 22, and Gerik died Dec. 25. Police said the altercation stemmed from a dispute over road space. Goering was the husband of Cebu Regional Trial Court Judge Sylva Paderanga.

Feb. 19, 2018 — Jonnah John Ungab

Motorcycle-riding assailants attacked Ungab, the vice mayor of Ronda, after he left a court hearing for client Kerwin Espinosa. They shot him inside his vehicle in the North Reclamation Area.

July 2, 2018 — Salvador Solima

Solima, 67, died after two men posing as clients entered his home in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, and opened fire. His wife suffered injuries in the attack.

Jan. 17, 2019 — Mary Ann Castro

A lone motorcycle-riding gunman killed former Cebu City assistant prosecutor Mary Ann Castro, 49, while she drove along Escario St. She suffered a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Nov. 19, 2019 — Inocencio de la Cerna Jr. (survived)

De la Cerna Jr. survived an ambush outside the Cebu City Hall of Justice. Two motorcycle‑riding assailants opened fire as he left the courthouse following a hearing. De la Cerna returned fire, forcing the gunmen to flee.

Nov. 23, 2020 — Joey Luis Wee

Gunmen shot Wee, 51, outside his law office on J. Panis St. in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City. He handled several high-profile cases prior to his death.

Dec. 17, 2020 — Baby Maria Concepcion Landero-Ole

Motorcycle-riding men ambushed and killed Landero-Ole in broad daylight in Barangay Looc, Danao City, while she was in her pickup truck.

Aug. 26, 2021 — Rex Jesus Mario Fernandez

Assailants shot dead human rights lawyer Rex Jesus Mario Fernandez, 62, a founding member of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. He represented victims of human rights violations across Central Visayas.

Sept. 1, 2022 — Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales (survived)

Quiñanola-Gonzales, a lawyer for the Cebu Port Authority, survived a shooting on Hernan Cortes St., Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City. She was heading home with her son when the attack occurred. / EHP, KAL