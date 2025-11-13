Tinago folk hits slow flood control work

A RESIDENT of Barangay Tinago, Cebu City, has urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)–Cebu City District Engineering Office to expedite the completion of a stalled flood control project along Bonifacio Street, which she claims worsened flooding in their area during Typhoon Tino.

This sentiment comes amid mounting criticism of stalled or substandard flood mitigation works across Cebu City, as the public seeks accountability for the massive flooding caused by Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, which killed 33 people and displaced thousands in the city alone.

Concerned citizen Mary Joy Bagares, who lives beside the Kamputhaw River where the project is located, said the construction for the planned riprap began around February this year.

She first aired her frustration in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 11, noting that the site has shown little visible progress despite reporting that she only sees two to four workers on some days.

The construction only began after residents, including Bagares, voluntarily cleared portions of their property to make way for the project. Before the project began, they received compensation from DPWH as part of a right-of-way (ROW) acquisition, as portions of their houses were within the easement zone.

The only update Bagares received was that the planned riprap construction has been delayed due to a tree that required a cutting permit from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Before this project, a drainage improvement had been completed in their area, which initially helped mitigate floods. However, Bagares said poor maintenance rendered the drainage ineffective over time.

“When Typhoon Tino came, the flooding reached chest level — the worst we’ve experienced,” she recalled. “Before, it only went up to our knees. This time, when we returned home, most of our belongings were soaked and damaged.”

She added that the DPWH or the contractor has not provided any updates or timeline for completion since the implementation began.

Bagares said they had previously raised their concerns to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Council’s Committee on Disaster Response, after a flooding incident in August 2025.

She also noted that DPWH had instructed them to build concrete fences adjacent to the creek for protection, but these proved ineffective as floodwaters still seeped through.

“We just hope the government acts faster,” she pleaded. “This project shouldn’t be stopped, but it should be expedited because our area is flood-prone.”

Bagares urged fellow taxpayers to demand transparency and accountability in the implementation of government-funded infrastructure. “We have the right to question how public funds are used,” she said. “We should be vigilant and expect urgency from our leaders.” / EHP