Tingub, Mandaue road accident claims 3 lives

Police initially reported two fatalities, but the third victim, who was rushed to a hospital for treatment, later succumbed to injuries.

Police identified the vehicle involved as a Mitsubishi Fuso tractor head with a trailer, driven by 36-year-old Teodie Punay Ycot of Consolacion, Dalaguete, Cebu.

According to the Mandaue City Police Office, the truck was heading uphill toward M. Ceniza Street when its brakes malfunctioned while executing a turn on an elevated portion of the road.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the driver reported hearing a popping sound from the engine area just before the brakes failed.

“The driver said that while going uphill, he stepped on the brake, but it suddenly failed. He heard a popping sound, and the truck lost its braking ability,” Villaro-Kantuna said.

With no control over the vehicle, the truck rolled backward, striking two motorcycles along B. Suico Street and eventually crashing into a nearby house.

The first motorcycle was driven by 38-year-old Marvin Ocampo Dayuha of Barangay Tingub, with backrider Adeline Mediana, 34.

The second was driven by 30-year-old Larry Juan Bahita of Barangay Canduman, with Marilyn Cuambot, 37, as his passenger.

Police said the motorcycles were dragged underneath the truck upon impact.

One of the riders managed to jump off his motorcycle and escape without injuries, but his passenger was among those killed.

The victims were rushed to Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital, where two female passengers were declared dead on arrival.

“The motorcycle riders and passengers were immediately brought to the hospital, but two were already dead on arrival. Another victim later died while undergoing treatment, bringing the total number of fatalities to three,” Villaro-Kantuna confirmed.

Aside from the casualties, the crash also damaged a house owned by 52-year-old Edgardo Mercado de Guzman.

No one inside the residence was reported injured, and police said the property owner has since reached a settlement with the truck driver.

The driver, who is now under police custody, insisted the crash was unintentional and caused by sudden brake failure.

“I was going uphill when another truck passed at high speed. When I tried to brake, something burst, and the brakes stopped working. The truck rolled backward, and I couldn’t control it anymore,” he said.

He added that he deliberately steered the truck toward a wall to prevent further casualties.

“I chose to hit the wall because if I had continued straight, more people could have died. I’m sorry to the families. I never intended this. It was a tragic accident,” he said.

Authorities are preparing to file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property against the driver.

Investigators are also continuing to determine whether mechanical failure alone caused the accident or if other factors contributed.

Police reminded motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and to exercise extra caution, especially when driving on steep or elevated roads. (ABC)