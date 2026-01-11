Tino-affected children in Lusaran receive gifts

CHILDREN in Lusaran, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, received Christmas gifts and warm meals during a holiday outreach held in the area weeks after severe flooding damaged homes and infrastructure.

The activity came after typhoon Tino struck the area on Nov. 4, 2025, submerging houses and leaving roads leading to the barangay impassable for several days.

The flooding followed a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that shook Cebu on Sept. 30, compounding difficulties faced by residents, particularly children.

Organizers said the outreach aimed to provide relief and a sense of normalcy for children affected by recent disasters.

The gift-giving and feeding activity included the distribution of meals, Christmas presents and a short program with games and prizes.

The activity was organized by Architechnologies, with support from the Cebu City Progressive Uptown Movement, a volunteer group involved in disaster response and community service.

The organizers said the activity was intended to support families in the barangay as they continue recovery efforts.