Tino aftermath: When the water receded

SEARCHING FOR WHAT REMAINS. Residents sift through debris to salvage what remains after floods swept away homes in Sitio Isla Verde, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, following typhoon Tino. Many lost nearly everything as muddy waters submerged the commuting sitting beside the Mananga River at the height of the storm early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. / CLAUDINE FLORES
ACROSS Cebu, life slowed to a crawl after typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi) tore through communities, leaving behind a trail of mud, wreckage and heartbreak.

GRIEF AMID THE RUINS. Charlene Cate breaks down as the body of her 72-year-old mother was recovered from debris in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, a day after typhoon Tino struck. The elderly woman was swept away by raging floods when the Butuanon River overflowed. Cate’s mother is among the nine fatalities in Cebu City. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
CLEARING THE WAY. Workers and heavy equipment clear debris and mud that rendered Plaridel Street in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, impassable after Typhoon Tino. Crews labored through thick mud to reopen the major road. / YANS BAROY

Families returned to what was once home, searching through the ruins for anything that could be saved — clothes, furniture, or simply a sense of normalcy.

Others mourned loved ones lost to the floods, while neighbors came together to share what little they had—water, food, or a helping hand in the cleanup.

QUEUING FOR WATER. Residents in Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City, line up to collect water as supply remains cut off days after typhoon Tino hit. Several areas in Cebu have no water yet while water utilities begin to restore connection. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
HELPING HANDS. Barangay workers and volunteers in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, unload family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development for distribution to affected residents. Relief efforts continue as thousands struggle to recover from typhoon Tino’s impact. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA

As Cebu faces the difficult days ahead, its people endure with quiet strength — bound by loss, compassion and the shared resolve to rebuild what the typhoon has taken. / JJL

