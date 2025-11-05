Tino aftermath: When the water receded

ACROSS Cebu, life slowed to a crawl after typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi) tore through communities, leaving behind a trail of mud, wreckage and heartbreak.
Families returned to what was once home, searching through the ruins for anything that could be saved — clothes, furniture, or simply a sense of normalcy.
Others mourned loved ones lost to the floods, while neighbors came together to share what little they had—water, food, or a helping hand in the cleanup.
As Cebu faces the difficult days ahead, its people endure with quiet strength — bound by loss, compassion and the shared resolve to rebuild what the typhoon has taken. / JJL