Tino aftershock: Tamiao struggles as river jobs end

A resident of Barangay Tamiao in Compostela builds a temporary makeshift shelter after their home was destroyed during typhoon Tino’s onslaught on Nov. 4, 2025.TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
Published on
Residents line up to receive food relief from a nongovernment organization in Barangay Tamiao on Thursday, Dec. 4.
A resident receives a full meal from a nongovernment organization in Barangay Tamiao on Dec. 4.
Members of Purposeful Unconditional Service to Others (Puso) distribute food relief to residents in Barangay Tamiao on Dec. 4.
A missing-person notice with identifying details is posted on an electric post in Barangay Tamiao.
Personnel from the Philippine Navy, the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Compostela MDRRMO search for possible bodies under the Cotcot Bridge on the Compostela side on Dec. 4, after K9 units were alerted to specific debris areas.
A resident relaxes inside his makeshift shelter in ground-zero of Barangay Tamiao on Dec. 4.
A MONTH after typhoon Tino unleashed unprecedented flash floods, residents of Barangay Tamiao in the northern town of Compostela, Cebu, are appealing for sustainable livelihood support to rebuild their homes and recover from the disaster.

The flooding, triggered by the rare overflow of the Cotcot River, was the worst locals had seen in decades, with residents reporting the river had not risen to such levels in 50 to 90 years. The Cotcot River, which shares a basin with Liloan and Cebu City’s Lusaran area, funneled massive volumes of water downstream into Compostela.

As of Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, the town recorded 37 fatalities (26 confirmed local residents), with 21 people still missing. Retrieval operations continue with support from national and provincial agencies, including K9 units and teams from the Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation and local disaster risk reduction management offices.

Tamiao, one of the hardest-hit barangays, reported 63 destroyed houses and 176 damaged structures. Although private groups and nongovernment organizations have supplied food, clothing and temporary shelter, Barangay Captain Leilamie Talingting said residents urgently need long-term livelihood assistance. Their main sources of income — river sand collection, construction work and factory jobs — have been halted by safety risks and damaged facilities.

Six Tamiao residents remain missing. A body found near the barangay hall is undergoing DNA testing for identification.

