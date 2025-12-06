Tino aftershock: Tamiao struggles as river jobs end

A MONTH after typhoon Tino unleashed unprecedented flash floods, residents of Barangay Tamiao in the northern town of Compostela, Cebu, are appealing for sustainable livelihood support to rebuild their homes and recover from the disaster.

The flooding, triggered by the rare overflow of the Cotcot River, was the worst locals had seen in decades, with residents reporting the river had not risen to such levels in 50 to 90 years. The Cotcot River, which shares a basin with Liloan and Cebu City’s Lusaran area, funneled massive volumes of water downstream into Compostela.

As of Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, the town recorded 37 fatalities (26 confirmed local residents), with 21 people still missing. Retrieval operations continue with support from national and provincial agencies, including K9 units and teams from the Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation and local disaster risk reduction management offices.

Tamiao, one of the hardest-hit barangays, reported 63 destroyed houses and 176 damaged structures. Although private groups and nongovernment organizations have supplied food, clothing and temporary shelter, Barangay Captain Leilamie Talingting said residents urgently need long-term livelihood assistance. Their main sources of income — river sand collection, construction work and factory jobs — have been halted by safety risks and damaged facilities.

Six Tamiao residents remain missing. A body found near the barangay hall is undergoing DNA testing for identification.