Tino brings back odette's trauma

AS HOWLING winds and heavy rain caused by Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) battered Cebu, many residents recall the horrifying events that unfolded when super Typhoon Odette slammed the province back in 2021.

Tino’s winds, although not as strong as Odette’s, brought fear to those who gained trauma from the latter typhoon.

“Ang hangin kusug jud siya, ug ang mga kahoy nga nangabali ug mga poste natumba magpahinumdum jud nako sa Odette (The wind was really strong, and the trees that have broken and the fallen posts really reminded me of Odette),” said Niño Adrieann Puno, a resident of Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Puno said that even though the gusts were strong, he noticed that there was less damage caused by the winds and that more destruction was actually caused by the heavy rain, as seen in many parts of Cebu, such as Talisay, Mandaue, Liloan, Cebu City, and other areas where large amounts of flooding occurred.

“Wala jud koy tulog atong gabhiona, naguol kos akong mga igsuon ug pamilya didto sa Consolacion, taas biya kayo ang baha didto, salamat sa Ginoo, safe rajud tawn sila (I couldn’t sleep that night, I was worried about my siblings and family in Consolacion, the flood was really high there, thank God they were really safe),” said Irene Pepito, originally from Consolacion, but is currently staying in Lapu-Lapu City.

Pepito expressed worry for her family, saying that she called them after the winds and rain had subsided around 8 a.m.

“Kusog jud siya pero dili jud sama kakusog sa Odette, mas grabe jud to, makahinumdom gud ko atong pag-igo sa bagyo diri, kusog kayo kog pinugong sa among pultahan nga dili magsigeg lamba (It was really strong but not as strong as Odette, that was worse, I can really remember being hit by the storm here, I had to hold our door tightly so it wouldn’t keep banging”),” she added.

Typhoon Tino slammed the Visayas region, making its first landfall on Nov. 4, 2025, on Silago, Southern Leyte with maximum sustained winds of up to 165 kph and a central pressure of 935 hPa.

Denis Christopher Mckeown / Junior Journo