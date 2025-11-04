'Tino' caused flooding in Mandaue City

FLOODING continues to affect several parts of Mandaue City following heavy rains and strong winds brought by Typhoon Tino, prompting ongoing rescue and evacuation operations led by the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO).

According to MCDRRMO head Buddy Ybañez, floodwaters in some areas have risen above chest level, submerging homes and forcing residents to seek refuge in evacuation centers.

“For those who are now staying in evacuation centers, we still haven’t gathered their complete data yet,” Ybañez said.

“If it’s in our area, the water reached chest level, that’s what our personnel also experienced themselves.”

He added that while many residents were aware that they lived in flood-prone areas, they did not expect the water to rise so quickly and reach such dangerous heights.

“Some areas even experienced flooding that reached the second floor of houses,” he said.

Ybañez noted that all barangays in Mandaue City were affected by the flooding.

“Some barangays had to be evacuated, though only a few families in each area around 14 families in some,” he said.

“But we still have ongoing rescue operations, monitoring, and coordination with our teams.”

He explained that as the strong winds began to weaken, floodwaters began to surge, increasing the number of people calling for rescue.

“When the wind calmed down, that’s when the water rose fast,” Ybañez shared.

“Many people asked to be rescued during that time.”

Currently, more than 30 personnel have been deployed for rescue and response efforts, supported by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Coast Guard.

“Some of our personnel have been sent home to rest, but we still have others on the ground working. Some might not yet have returned to duty because they are also with their families,” Ybañez said.

The MCDRRMO remains under red alert status until the situation fully improves.

“We will not allow evacuees to return home yet,” Ybañez emphasized.

“This red alert will continue until everything is safe again.” (ABC)