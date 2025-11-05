Tino death toll in Mandaue rises to 12

THE number of fatalities in Mandaue City has climbed to 12, with one person still missing following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed in an interview on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Ouano said that nine bodies were recovered on Tuesday, November 4, though two of them were not residents of Mandaue City but were found in Barangay Canduman.

Three more bodies were found Wednesday, November 5, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12.

“Yesterday, we posted that there were nine casualties, and today, the number increased by three, making it 12,” Ouano said. “Among those found, two were discovered in Barangay Canduman, but they were not residents of Mandaue City. Their bodies were just recovered there.”

The mayor also revealed that one individual remains missing as search and rescue teams continue their operations.

Authorities remain on red alert as efforts persist to locate the missing person and ensure the safety of affected residents.

Ouano expressed concern that the number of fatalities could still rise as operations continue.

“We currently have 12 casualties, but the number might still go up since one person is still missing,” he said.

To help families who lost their loved ones, the City Government will provide financial assistance of up to P50,000 per family.

The mayor said the amount may increase depending on the availability of additional funds.

“Each family who lost a loved one will receive financial assistance of up to P50,000. If we have extra funds, we will increase the amount,” Ouano said.

Rescue teams and local officials continue to work tirelessly across affected areas to assist victims, clear debris, and restore normalcy in communities hit hardest by Typhoon Tino. (ABC)