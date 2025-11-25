Tino death toll rises to 96

THE number of casualties from Typhoon Tino in Cebu Province has risen to 96 dead, 1,836 injured, and 43 still missing, according to the latest situational report released by the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

The 5 p.m. situational report from Monday, Nov. 24, showed that Compostela recorded the highest number of fatalities at 37, followed by Liloan with 23, Balamban with 16, and Danao City with nine. Other municipalities and cities reporting deaths include Talisay City with seven fatalities, and one each in Bantayan, Tabogon, Asturias, and Mandaue City. The PDRRMC clarified that three earlier-listed deaths in Asturias were reclassified as Balamban residents after validation.

In terms of other casualties, Balamban posted the highest number of injuries at 1,340, while Compostela reported 362 injured. Missing persons were recorded primarily in Compostela (24) and Balamban (14). Liloan recorded 126 injured and two missing. Mandaue City reported one missing individual, while Asturias listed two.

Cebu Province remains under Blue Alert, with the Emergency Operations Center operating 24/7 as response, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts continue. The province has been under a State of Calamity since Nov. 4 due to the widespread impact of Typhoon Tino.

As of the latest report, nine local government units remain affected, with 69 evacuation centers accommodating 11,098 families or 36,070 individuals. Liloan hosts the highest number of evacuees at 22,583 individuals, followed by Talisay City with 6,852 and Compostela with 2,530.

Restoration efforts continue for critical services. The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is operating at 76 percent capacity, producing 208,500 cubic meters of water per day. Mandaue’s water supply is 95 to 98 percent operational, and Talisay City’s wells are fully online. Danao has reactivated 16 of its 32 pumping stations. However, some upland areas in Balamban remain under water rationing, and Tabogon sits at only 25 percent restoration.

Damage assessments show 16,764 houses totally destroyed and 134,506 partially damaged. Talisay City recorded the highest number of totally damaged homes at 4,544, followed closely by Liloan with 4,381.

Monetary donations for ongoing relief efforts have reached P61.79 million, including cash, checks, and bank transfers. Relief operations have distributed over 37,000 food packs, 114,000 kilograms of rice, hygiene and sleeping kits, and tens of thousands of bottled water since Nov. 21. / CDF