'Tino' destroys nearly P47M in crops, livestock in Cebu City

NEARLY P47 million worth of crops, livestock, and farm infrastructure were destroyed in Cebu City’s mountain barangays after Typhoon “Tino” struck on November 4, leaving thousands of farmers struggling to recover their livelihoods.

The initial assessment from the City Agriculture Department (CAD) showed that more than 998 hectares of farmland, mostly planted with corn, high-value vegetables, and bananas, were ravaged by strong winds and torrential rain across Sudlon 2, Lusaran, Paril, Cambinocot, Guba, and Buot.

CAD head Joey Baclayon said about 4,000 farmers were affected, many of whom rely solely on farming to support their families.

He said Typhoon Tino also damaged vital irrigation systems that supply water to the city’s upland farms. Most of the hoses connected to mountain springs were washed away by floodwaters, prompting the department to prioritize the restoration of these water sources before replanting can begin.

Stable supply

Despite the setback to the city’s agriculture sector, Baclayon said the vegetable supply in Cebu City remains stable.

He said the price freeze imposed by the Department of Agriculture on basic commodities will prevent price hikes in the Carbon Public Market and other retail outlets.

“Cebu City provides around 40 to 50 percent of the vegetable supply, but any shortfall can be filled by nearby areas such as Dalaguete and Cagayan, which were not heavily affected,” he said.

To help farmers recover, the City Agriculture Department has coordinated with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. to fast-track insurance claims for affected individuals.

Insured crops and livestock will be evaluated immediately to ensure that financial aid reaches beneficiaries within the coming weeks. The city will also distribute vegetable seeds, drums, and other planting materials to jumpstart replanting efforts.

Meanwhile, financial assistance ranging from P5,000 to P10,000 will be given to farmers based on the severity of their losses.

The typhoon also caused the loss of about 200 farm animals, mostly pigs, along with several cows and goats that were swept away by floods near rivers and creeks.

Baclayon said rehabilitation efforts will continue in coordination with barangay officials to restore the city’s food production and support the recovery of the upland farming community. (CAV)