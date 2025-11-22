Tino dumps month’s worth of rain in hours, echoing Ruping in 1990

THE rains brought by typhoon Tino delivered what would normally take a month in just a few hours, drawing comparisons to the devastating typhoon Ruping in 1990.

Former Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas director Oscar Tabada reported that the storm on Nov. 4, 2025, unleashed 203 millimeters (mm) of rainfall, far exceeding the region’s usual monthly average of 130 mm.

Tabada made the remarks during a press briefing on “Disasters in the Visayas From the Spanish Period to Modern Times,” held at Palm Grass The Cebu Heritage Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The event brought together experts in geology, history and meteorology to examine how natural disasters have shaped the Visayas over time.

Tabada said both typhoons Tino and Ruping were considered as “wet storms” compared to typhoons Yolanda and Odette which were called “dry storms.”

A dry storm produces lightning and thunder with little or no rainfall reaching the ground, while a wet storm brings both lightning and significant rainfall.

Climate change effects

The former Pagasa chief said that while the two disasters were separated by 35 years, both resulted in casualties. This reflects the growing impacts of climate change.

As of Nov. 17, the Office of the Civil Defense reported that the death toll from typhoon Tino has risen to 269, with Cebu Province recording the highest number of fatalities at 150.

He said that climate change has contributed to stronger and more frequent typhoons in the country. Changes in weather patterns are making storms more intense than in previous decades. He added that human-driven activities such as quarrying and tree cutting continue to amplify these effects.

Tabada stressed the need for proper hazard mapping, effective land-use planning, ongoing disaster preparedness education and upgraded early warning systems.

He also highlighted the importance of modernizing the country’s radar network, noting that existing systems, some over 17 years old, have reduced accuracy. / DPC