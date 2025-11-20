‘Tino’ exposes Cebu’s transport disaster weakness

MORE than 300 public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Cebu have yet to return to service, weeks after Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) submerged large parts of the province. The disruption has raised concerns over how vulnerable Cebu’s transport system is to natural disasters and why recovery is taking longer than expected.

The affected vehicles — comprising 187 taxis, 122 modern jeepneys and 15 transport network vehicle services — were parked in flood-prone garages, mostly in Mandaue City. According to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr., the flooding was triggered when the Butuanon River overflowed at the height of the typhoon.

How did it happen

Cooperatives that operate a large portion of Cebu’s PUV fleet store their vehicles in centralized garages. These garages, often located near waterways, were not fortified against extreme weather events. When Typhoon Tino struck, these garages in Mandaue City and other low-lying areas in northern Cebu and Talisay City were inundated.

The sudden overflow of rivers left hundreds of vehicles submerged, damaging engines and electrical components.

Why recovery is slow

Many affected vehicles need complete engine replacements, which can take weeks depending on parts availability.

Cebu is also dealing with a critical driver shortage. The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck days before the typhoon displaced many drivers, and the twin disasters have delayed their return to work. As a result, about 150 fully operational units are sitting idle due to a lack of drivers.

What is being done

The LTFRB 7 is planning to issue special permits to allow operators to deploy backup units temporarily. Montealto said about 20 percent of Cebu’s fleet—roughly 400 of 2,100 MPUJs—remains on standby and can be mobilized.

The LTFRB 7 began collating data on Nov. 6 to assess the scale of the damage. Among the hardest-hit routes is the 01K route — Parkmall in Mandaue City to Urgello St. in Cebu City — where only 56 out of 110 units are currently operating.

What’s next

Montealto said recovery efforts will continue in the coming weeks, with operators gradually restoring services as repairs are completed. However, the situation has revealed systemic weaknesses in disaster preparedness and operational resiliency. / DPC