Tino floods Asturias homes, school; residents, teachers appeal for clean water

RESIDENTS of Barangay Owak, Asturias, Cebu are in urgent need of clean and potable water, as well as water for cleaning, after Typhoon Tino caused severe flooding that damaged homes and public facilities in the area.

Among the hardest-hit was Owak Elementary School, where classrooms were inundated with floodwaters, soaking teaching materials, student records, and supplies.

Learning tools, documents, and school forms were left muddy and unusable after the water subsided.

Teachers and residents have been struggling to clean up their classrooms and houses, but the lack of available water has made the process difficult.

The flood left thick mud inside all rooms and homes, and much of the school’s equipment and furniture were damaged beyond repair.

Residents believe the flooding was caused by the overflow of the Combado River, which runs through parts of neighboring Balamban.

This is the first time Barangay Owak has experienced flooding of this magnitude, as even during Typhoon Odette, the area was not heavily affected.

Teachers of Owak Elementary School continue to grapple with the aftermath of the disaster, as the flooding left classrooms filled with mud and destroyed most of their teaching materials and student records.

Grade 6 adviser Liezel Mariae Loreto lost all her classroom materials, including her three-year compilation of teaching portfolios intended for her upcoming promotion.

Important student documents, such as Form 137 records, were also damaged, along with gifts she had prepared for her pupils for their Christmas celebration.

Teachers have been working to clean up the school, but their efforts have been hampered by the lack of clean water for washing and drinking.

All classrooms in the school were heavily damaged and covered in mud, making it difficult for teachers to resume normal operations.

The community continues to appeal for immediate assistance, especially in the provision of clean and potable water and materials needed to restore the school and affected households. (CAV)