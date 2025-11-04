Tino gone, but storm threat lingers

STRONG winds and widespread rains are expected to continue to affect Cebu even after Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi) exited the province on Tuesday morning, Nov. 4, 2025, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan warned.

Weather specialist Ever Tenio said in an interview with SunStar Cebu’s Beyond the Headlines on Tuesday that the northern and central portions of Cebu remain under a tropical cyclone wind signal.

“We can still experience strong winds and scattered rain showers even if typhoon Tino is already far from Cebu,” Tenio said.

He added that Pagasa recorded 183 millimeters (mm) of rainfall from 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a figure that already exceeds the normal rainfall for a month.

According to Pagasa’s 5 p.m. bulletin on Tuesday, Tino maintained its strength while crossing the Visayas. Areas under Signal No. 2, including Cebu, the Bantayan Islands, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental, may experience gale-force winds and a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

The state weather bureau said strong winds could persist in exposed and coastal areas, while sea travel remains risky due to rough to very rough seas across the region. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid the shoreline until conditions improve.

Pagasa, meanwhile, said the Low Pressure Area (LPA) monitored south of Guam has developed into a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It is projected to gradually strengthen, potentially reaching typhoon category by Thursday, Nov. 6, and super typhoon category over the weekend.

Pagasa said the center of the tropical depression was estimated at 1,985 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h and a central pressure of 1004 hPa. The weather disturbance is moving westward at 20 km/h, with strong winds extending outward up to 300 kilometers from the center.

The tropical depression is expected to slow down while moving westward over the next 24 hours and could exhibit erratic movement before gradually accelerating northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Friday, Nov. 7. It is then forecast to turn west-northwestward by Saturday, Nov. 8.

On its current track, Pagasa said the system may enter the PAR by Friday evening or Saturday, when it will be assigned the local name “Uwan.”

Although the cyclone is still far from the country, Pagasa said the possibility of landfall over the Philippines is becoming more likely, based on preliminary forecasts. However, the agency said the exact point and time of landfall remain highly uncertain, given the forecast period of more than five days. / JJL, PNA