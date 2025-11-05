'Tino' kills 12, leaves 4 missing in Bacayan, Cebu City

TWELVE people, including a one-year-old, have died, and four others remain missing in Barangay Bacayan, one of Cebu City’s hardest-hit areas following severe flooding caused by Typhoon Tino, officials said Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Bacayan Barangay Captain Jenelyn Leyson told SunStar Cebu that the fatalities were among those residing within the three-meter easement along the Butuanon River.

Leyson said the barangay had previously advised residents, especially those living near the river, about available evacuation centers.

She added that officials also went house-to-house around midnight to urge evacuation, but some refused, saying they would leave only when the water began to rise.

The 12 victims from Barangay Bacayan are scheduled to be laid in wake at the Bacayan Sports Complex.

The flooding also affected the high-end Villa del Rio subdivision, where a strong surge of water destroyed the riprap, toppling vehicles and submerging homes. (DPC/SunStar Philippines)