Tino survivors get assistance from Aboitiz Foundation, Inc.

Beneficiaries are set to receive P30,000 cash assistance in total, a breakdown of P12,000 for construction materials, P12,000 for cement, and P6,000 for labor.

Each beneficiary received envelopes containing order papers, and following consolidation, the construction materials and cement are scheduled for delivery after Christmas this year.

Rebuilding homes

Liloan City Mayor Aljew Frasco and Anton Perdices, Chief Operating Officer for Distribution Utilities at Aboitiz Power, expressed their commitment to supporting Liloan, assuring residents that they are not alone in their efforts.

Fred Dalumpines, Impact Lead for Climate Action at the Aboitiz Foundation Inc., said the home recovery assistance is an initiative aimed at long-term recovery.

“After the relief operations, we saw that there is a need for recovery efforts and rebuilding,” said Dalumpines.

Beneficiaries such as Remidios Amatiad said that she’s thankful that she can already buy plywood and rebuild her house that was washed out during the flood.

Lito Tabay expressed his gratitude, saying that his family can now have shelter after losing their home.

Gino Arabis said that he’s happy that he can already start rebuilding his home with fewer worries.

The Home Recovery Assistance pilot program commenced in San Remigio, Cebu, on Nov. 27, 2025, for families affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake last Sept. 30. / BKA