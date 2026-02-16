Tino victims in Asturias to get new houses

A TOTAL of 342 families affected by Typhoon Tino in Asturias, Cebu are set to receive new houses through the town’s partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (Care) Philippines.

The Municipality of Asturias Public Information Office said the collaboration between Care Philippines and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints marks the country's first-ever partnership, making the municipality as the sole beneficiary of the collaboration.

Care Philippines is a member of Care International, a global humanitarian and international development organization that offers disaster response, eradicating poverty, and strengthening communities.

The housing initiative is intended to help the families severely affected by the typhoon, fostering safe and long-term solutions for the victims.

Additional information regarding beneficiary validation and construction phases is set to be finalized with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and the Municipal Engineering Office to assure a transparent and well-managed launch. (Jean Llaneta, BiPSU intern)