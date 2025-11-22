Tino wipes out crops, spikes Cebu food costs

The cause of these price hikes was clear: Typhoon Tino’s devastation. Many of the affected areas, such as the upland barangays in Cebu City, are agricultural hubs. However, the storm rendered it nearly impossible for farmers to transport their goods to market due to destroyed roads and infrastructure. With supply limited and demand high, prices in Carbon Market and other wholesale hubs in Cebu spiked, leaving many consumers struggling to afford even basic vegetables for daily meals.

This price surge places an additional burden on families already grappling with the storm’s impact. For many Cebuano households, the difficult task of rebuilding after the typhoon is made worse by inflated food prices. In response, the local government, along with agricultural agencies, has begun distributing aid to farmers, including seeds, fertilizers, and equipment to help them recover. Additionally, efforts to repair damaged roads and supply chains were put in place to stabilize the market and ease the strain on both producers

and consumers.

Typhoon Tino’s aftermath revealed just how vulnerable Cebu’s agricultural sector is to extreme weather events, especially in the era of climate change. The situation underscores the need for more resilient farming practices and better infrastructure to protect food security in the face of future natural disasters. While recovery will take time, the efforts underway to rebuild the farming community and stabilize the market offer hope that Cebu can bounce back stronger in the months to come.