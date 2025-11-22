Tino wipes out crops, spikes Cebu food costs

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
WHEN typhoon Tino struck Cebu on Nov. 4, 2025, it left devastation in its wake, particularly in the upland barangays of Cebu City and surrounding areas in Cebu Province. The storm’s heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides, causing extensive damage to farmlands.
As a result, vegetable prices in Carbon Public Market, a major supply hub in Cebu City, have surged. Fresh produce from these affected upland areas—which supply a significant portion of Cebu’s vegetables—became scarce, leading to a sharp rise in costs.
Kamote tops (sweet potato leaves), typically sold for around P30 per kilo, rose to P50. This increase was a direct result of flood damage to farms. Other vegetables, such as alugbati (Malabar spinach), increased from P40 to P100 per kilo, marking a 150 percent jump. Similarly, kangkong (water spinach) prices doubled from P50 to P100 per kilo, while kamunggay (moringa) increased from P60 to P100.
Sayote (chayote), a common staple vegetable, went from P10-P20 each to P20-P40, while sili spada (long chili peppers) — essential in many local dishes — skyrocketed from P180 to as high as P400 per kilo. Even Baguio beans, typically priced around P80 per kilo, almost doubled to P160.
The storm’s impact extended beyond leafy greens. The price of sibuyas (local onions), crucial for many Filipino recipes, jumped dramatically from P100 to P350 per kilo due to supply disruptions. Meanwhile, generic sili (chili peppers) surged to P260 per kilo, exacerbating the high demand and low supply caused by the storm’s aftermath. Conversely, garlic, which had already been facing price pressures due to global shortages, saw a slight dip from P120 to P90 per kilo.
The cause of these price hikes was clear: Typhoon Tino’s devastation. Many of the affected areas, such as the upland barangays in Cebu City, are agricultural hubs. However, the storm rendered it nearly impossible for farmers to transport their goods to market due to destroyed roads and infrastructure. With supply limited and demand high, prices in Carbon Market and other wholesale hubs in Cebu spiked, leaving many consumers struggling to afford even basic vegetables for daily meals.
This price surge places an additional burden on families already grappling with the storm’s impact. For many Cebuano households, the difficult task of rebuilding after the typhoon is made worse by inflated food prices. In response, the local government, along with agricultural agencies, has begun distributing aid to farmers, including seeds, fertilizers, and equipment to help them recover. Additionally, efforts to repair damaged roads and supply chains were put in place to stabilize the market and ease the strain on both producers
and consumers.
Typhoon Tino’s aftermath revealed just how vulnerable Cebu’s agricultural sector is to extreme weather events, especially in the era of climate change. The situation underscores the need for more resilient farming practices and better infrastructure to protect food security in the face of future natural disasters. While recovery will take time, the efforts underway to rebuild the farming community and stabilize the market offer hope that Cebu can bounce back stronger in the months to come.