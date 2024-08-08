Tipolo Residences beneficiaries told to keep new homes clean

LESS than three weeks before moving into their new homes, beneficiaries of the government-constructed Tipolo Residences in Mandaue City were urged to follow rules and help maintain the cleanliness of their new shelters.

The City government gathered at the newly-constructed Tipolo Residences on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, the first batch of the occupants of the four-story housing unit the City built for the fire survivors from the 2019 fire that

hit Tipolo.

Would-be occupants were informed of the detailed guidelines and rules that would be implemented in their new community. These include the housing community’s pet policy and the no vandalization rule, among others.

Residents will be allowed to keep pets, with a limit of two per household, provided the animals are registered with the city veterinary office. This rule reflects an effort to maintain a harmonious living environment while accommodating the needs of pet-owning families.

The families who attended the seminar on Thursday are set to move into Units 1 and 2 of the Tipolo Residences, which are nearing completion and are expected to be ready for occupancy by mid-August – just in time for the city’s Charter Day celebration on Aug. 30.

Each unit within the development offers 24 to 25 square meters of space, including private bathrooms, sinks, and an elevator for senior citizens— a significant upgrade from the living conditions these families had when they were still living at the Cebu International Convention Center (CCIC).

The Tipolo Residences project is a socialized housing initiative of the Mandaue City Government in collaboration with the private developer, Cebu Landmasters.

The housing project aims to provide permanent housing for 194 families displaced by devastating fires in Sitios Basubas and Maharlika, Tipolo in 2019, and Barangay Guizo in 2016.

These fires left many families in temporary shelters, with the most affected finding refuge at the CICC grounds.

Occupants of the Tipolo Residences will be required to make monthly payments to help cover the building’s maintenance costs. However, the City assured that these fees will be kept affordable for all residents.

Additionally, homeowners are strictly prohibited from selling or renting out their units, and any violations will result in them being blacklisted from future socialized housing programs.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes earlier said buildings 1 and 2 of this socialized housing program are not part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ‘s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing program since they are not funded by the national government.

Cortes, who was present at the seminar, expressed optimism that the relocation would proceed as scheduled.

“These families are finally receiving decent homes after living in stagnant conditions where flooding and mosquitoes were constant threats. This transformation marks a significant improvement in their living standards and reflects our commitment to providing better living conditions for our people,” said Cortes in Cebuano.

Cortes also emphasized a key difference in Mandaue City’s approach to addressing the needs of informal settlers.

He said, unlike other local government units that often relocate such communities to distant provincial areas, Mandaue City has opted to keep its displaced residents within the urban center.

“We recognize that many of these families work within the City, and uprooting them to far-flung areas would only create more hardships. This project serves as a model for socialized housing within the city’s heart, ensuring that our less privileged citizens remain connected to their livelihoods and the community,” Cortes said in Cebuano.

For families who are not eligible to move into the Tipolo Residences, the City has made alternative arrangements.

Cortes said these families will be temporarily relocated to a transitory site known as “Pasilong sa Paradise,” situated behind the CICC.

One of the seminar attendees, Jane, not her real name, shared her relief and gratitude at the prospect of finally having a permanent home for her family.

She said it was a long wait, but now she can finally sleep comfortably at night with a proper roof over her head and a bed to rest on.

Meanwhile, the City Government also plans to break ground on a new city hall or a one-stop-shop government center on the CICC grounds on Aug. 30. / CAV