Tipsy B’s Clinch SugBU Team Challenge Crown in Thrilling Finish

IN A finish worthy of a sports drama, the Tipsy B’s edged out Los Compañeros by a single pin to capture the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Team Challenge title on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at the SM Seaside City Bowling Center.

The championship came down to the final frames, with the Tipsy B’s posting a four-game aggregate of 2,429 pinfalls — just enough to hold off Los Compañeros, who ended with 2,428.

GJ Buyco spearheaded the winning squad with a tournament-best 890 series, while teammates John Gervic Gasataya (836) and Aui Padawan (703) provided steady support.

Los Compañeros’ Edgar Marshall Alqueza nearly stole the spotlight with an impressive 879, backed by Arthur Tapaya and Luther Tapaya, but their late surge fell agonizingly short, settling for first runner-up honors.

The Three Strikers secured second runner-up with 2,333 pinfalls, led by Robert Sarvida’s 866 and consistent play from Flor Hodgkinson and John Zamora.

Completing the podium were the Pin Rollers, composed of Feben Landazabal, Mabin Villamin, and Roy Esolana, who tallied 2,319 for third runner-up honors.