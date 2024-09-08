Tisa kicks off 11th Siomai Festival with month-long celebration

THE 11th annual Siomai Festival in Barangay Tisa will kick off with a month-long celebration, as part of its fiesta festivities.

The barangay bared its lineup of activities and its official tourism video for “Siomai sa Tisa,” during a media launch on Saturday. Organizers also held a sashing ceremony for the 12 candidates competing in Miss Tisa 2024 and Queen of Tisa 2024.

The official tourism video for “Siomai sa Tisa,” highlighted the popular siomai dish the barangay is known for, as well as various tourist spots and dining options in the area.

The festivities will begin with a Congressman’s Night on Sept. 20, hosted by Cebu City South District Congressman Edu Rama at Tisa II Elementary School.

Various activities will follow, including a Zumba Night on Sept. 21; 11th Siomai Run on Sept. 22, and Parish and School’s Night on Sept. 23.

Other notable events included the Senior Citizen’s and Barangay Night on Sept. 24, “Dance Revolution” on Sept. 25; The Voice of Tisa on Sept. 26; Queen of Tisa on Sept. 27, and Miss Tisa on Sept. 28.

The festival is set to culminate on Sept. 29 with the Siomai Festival Street Dancing and Ritual Showdown.

SK chairman Riziel Saladaga said the prizes for this year’s competitions were increased, with the champion of the ritual showdown receiving P100,000.

The first and second runners-up will receive P75,000 and P50,000, respectively. Additional prizes of P15,000 each will be awarded to contingents who will win the Best in Street Dancing and Best in Costume categories.

Each of the 10 zones within Barangay Tisa received seed money of P30,000 to help prepare for the competition. The total budget for the festival’s activities was around P2.5 million, with the Cebu City Government contributing P1.5 million and Barangay Tisa providing P300,000.

The remaining funds came from various sponsors.

Among those who attended the launch on Saturday were Cebu City Councilor Phillip Zafra, Cebu City Administrator Atty. Kristine Batucan, Overall Chairman of the Siomai Festival 2024 barangay councilor Sonia Cal-dela Peña, and SK chairman Riziel Saladaga. / JBB with PR