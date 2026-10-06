Tisa residents appeal for action as flooding worsens

RESIDENTS of Sitio Tambisan in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, appeal for immediate attention as they continue to endure severe flooding during periods of heavy rain.
Residents said flooding in the area has worsened over the years. They recalled that floodwaters in the past generally did not reach the second floors of their homes, but said recent flooding has become deeper, even during heavy rains without a typhoon.
On Monday, October 5, 2026, residents reported experiencing head-deep floodwaters in some portions of the sitio following heavy rains, forcing families to move to higher areas and secure their belongings.
Residents also said trash and other debris carried down from upland areas accumulate in and clog drainage channels in their community, contributing to the flooding whenever heavy rain occurs.
The floodwaters also flow into nearby subdivisions, residents said, affecting other households and communities in the surrounding area.
They are calling on authorities to implement long-term flood-control measures, improve drainage capacity and find ways to prevent trash and debris from reaching and blocking waterways in the area. (Juan Carlo de Vela)