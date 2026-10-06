Tisa residents appeal for action as flooding worsens

Residents said flooding in the area has worsened over the years. They recalled that floodwaters in the past generally did not reach the second floors of their homes, but said recent flooding has become deeper, even during heavy rains without a typhoon.

On Monday, October 5, 2026, residents reported experiencing head-deep floodwaters in some portions of the sitio following heavy rains, forcing families to move to higher areas and secure their belongings.