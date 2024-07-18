Tita Baja is acting governor of Bohol

PROVINCIAL Board Member Tita Baja will act as governor of Bohol following the death of Vice Governor Victor Dionisio Balite Wednesday night, July 17, 2024.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Provincial Director Jerome Gonzales confirmed this, saying there is a permanent vacancy in the office of the vice governor and “automatically, the highest-ranking Sangguniang Panlalawigan member will assume” the post.

In the 2022 elections, Baja garnered 128,029 votes, making her the highest ranking official in the Provincial Government next to Balite. She was followed by Benjie Arcamo with 108,652 votes.

Arcamo’s assumption as vice governor, however, would require a designation by DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Baja has served as acting Bohol vice governor, while Balite was the acting governor after Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado was suspended for six months along with 68 other officials over the controversial resort built at the Chocolate Hills. (Marianne Arias, HNU intern)