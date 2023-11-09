Titan bests Permacoat in Boysen Cup 2023

TITAN defeated Permacoat, 66-57, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup 2023 on Nov. 5, 2023 at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Titan assumed control of the game in the second period where they outscored their foes, 23-14, to establish a 35-27 lead. The team then kept the pressure up all the way to the final buzzer to pick up the win.

Pido Sanchez led Titan with 17 points, while Aaron Yang added 13.

In other games, Virtuoso routed Konstrukt, 86-50. Virtuoso was hanging on to a slim 37-34 lead at halftime but then blew away its opponents in the third period, outscoring the team, 27-12, to take a 64-46 lead into the fourth and final stanza.

Wilfredo Lastimosa paced Vir­tuoso with 20 points and five boards, while Michael Judilla had 17 markers. Jairoh Lomera added 10.

Lastly, Nation took care of Knoxout, 75-47. Anthony Bajenting tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, an assist and a block to lead Nation to the dominant win.