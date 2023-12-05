Titan moves on to CABC Boysen Cup finals

TITAN knocked off Permacoat, 84-76, to advance to the finals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club Boysen Cup 2023 on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at the Benedicto College gym in Mandaue City.

Pushed to the edge by a resilient Permacoat squad, Titan regained its bearings after it lost its 16-point lead and trailed by one, 56-55, heading to the final canto. With Chester Hinagdanan leading the way, Titan outscored their foes, 29-20, in the fourth to come away with victory.

Titan will take on the unbeaten Nation in the championship round.

Hinagdanan had 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and three steals, while Kim Marilao chipped in with 11 points. Jojo Aneslagon also helped man the middle as he pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Justin Aspacio led Permacoat with 19 points while Kimkim Rebosura added 17 markers.