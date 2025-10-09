Titan, NLEX upset rivals

SHOCKERS marked the first twinbill of PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup.

Calvin Abueva powered debuting team Titan Ultra to a stunning 100-96 upset over Meralco in the curtain-raiser, then NLEX pulled off an even bigger reversal with a come-from-behind 85-84 win against San Miguel Beer on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

What made NLEX’s feat more impressive was that coach Jong Uichico and his troops did it sans top gun Robert Bolick, whose situation provided extra motivation for the Road Warriors.

“We dedicate the game to Berto (Bolick). Medyo may motivation factor kami in today’s game,” said Uichico.

Bolick, a member of the Mythical First Team in the previous season, missed the game due to the passing of his father.

Jonnel Policarpio, Brandon Ramirez and JB Bahio carried the cudgels as they took down the Beermen.

Policarpio and Ramirez drilled in 16 points apiece, while Bahio produced a double-double with 12 points and the same number of rebounds as NLEX’s small-ball tactic proved effective against their giant rivals.

However, the Road Warriors surely needed a lot of patience and hard work to steal the game after playing catch-up in the first half that ended with the Beermen on top at 42-32.

Policarpio scored 12 in the second half, leading their charge that saw the Road Warriors inch within one, 66-67, at the end of the third quarter before delivering the kill against the Beermen, who ruled the All-Filipino tourney just last July.

The Beermen actually had a chance to salvage the game but Don Trollano elected to pass instead of going for a shot in the final seconds.

Earlier, Abueva fired a career-high 41 points to lead Titan Ultra to a resounding PBA debut.

The player known throughout his career as “The Beast” lived up to said moniker in the last three quarters, enabling the Giant Risers to buck a slow start and hold off the Bolts’ last-ditch uprising in the endgame.

The scores:

TITAN 100 - Abueva 41, Munzon 14, Flores 10, Yu 9, Ular 8, Koon 6, Pessumal 5, Balanza 2, Ambohot 3, Cuntapay 0, Sumang 0, Melecio 0, Barasi 0.

MERALCO 96 - Cansino 22, Almazan 16, Quinto 15, Bates 10, Newsome 9, Hodge 7, Banchero 6, Maliksi 5, Black 4, Pascual 2, Jose 0, Reyson 0.

Quarters: 23-25, 45-45, 76-63, 100-96.

NLEX 85 - Ramirez 16, Policarpio 16, Alas 13, Bahio 12, Rodger 9, Valdez 6, Amer 5, Semerad 4, Torres 2, Nieto 2, Fajardo 0, Herndon 0.

San Miguel 84 - Fajardo 18, Trollano 17, Cruz 12, Lassiter 8, Tiongson 7, Brondial 7, Tautuaa 6, Cahilig 5, Teng 2, Perez 2, Ross 0, Miller 0.

Quarters: 22-25, 32-42, 66-67, 85-84. / PBA.PH