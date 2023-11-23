Titan secures 2nd seed in Boysen Cup

TITAN defeated Virtuoso, 75-67, on Nov. 19, 2023, Sunday, at the Benedicto College gym to secure the second seed in the semifinal round of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club Boysen Cup 2023.

Titan grabbed hold of the lead early on and never let go, going up by as much as 18, 70-52, before coming away with the victory.

Jomar Watin led the way for Titan with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Kim Marilao had 12 points and six boards.

In the other game, Permacoat slipped past Knoxout, 76-71. Permacoat surged in front in the third period, thanks to an 18-10 outburst that put them in front, 56-47, heading to the last canto.

Miggy Aparri had 16 points and 10 boards, while Philip Alegado tallied 15 markers. Gerald Lentorio also had a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards.

The semifinals this Sunday will see the undefeated Nation battling Knoxout and Titan facing off against Permacoat. The top two seeds have a twice-to-beat advantage over their respective opponents.