Titan stuns Nation, wins CABC Boysen Cup 2023

TITAN bucked the odds and upset Nation, 81-74, to capture the title in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup 2023 on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Benedicto College gym in Mandaue City.

Ranged against a team that had not tasted defeat all tournament long, Titan stood tall and took the lead early on, establishing a 41-35 advantage at halftime. The second half was where Titan really made its mark as the team led by as much as 14, 66-52.

However, Nation fought hard and took a 72-70 lead, after a layup and two free-throws by Sokrates Nagel, a fadeaway jumper by Zach Go, and a transition basket by Nagel. But Titan found its second wind, with Pido Sanchez and Chester Hinagdanan scoring fast break points in an 11-4 game-ending run to help the team take the win and the crown.

Kim Marilao led Titan with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Sanchez finished with 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Big man Jojo Aneslagon had 13 points and was a menace on defense, swatting away six shots. Hinagdanan played steady and finished with 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Anthony Bajenting led Nation with 22 points, while Nagel had 21 markers.

Meanwhile, Knoxout scored a 97-94 win over Permacoat to finish third in the tournament made possible by Miggy Aparri of Boysen Paints.

Kurt Damandaman had 28 points, Carlos Baltar added 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Darren Morandante pitched in 24 points and nine assists to carry Knoxout to the win.