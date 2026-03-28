Titan Ultra eyes another giant in Meralco

THE Titan Ultra Giant Risers are going to use all of that momentum in their favor when they collide with another giant team, the Meralco Bolts, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Titan Ultra came off a stunning win against the powerhouse San Miguel Beermen, 119-112, to break into the win column after being whipped by an average of 31.5 points in their first two games.

Titan Ultra’s Joshua Munzon reflected on their first win and its impact on the players’ morale.

“That’s one of the best teams in this league so to get a win like this means a lot to us, especially… coming off those losses,” Munzon told PBA.com

“So, we will definitely build some confidence from this game and then, you know, bring it to the next game and just keep taking steps forward.”

Meralco, on the other hand, wants to recover following a sorry loss last Friday, March 27, at the hands of the All-Filipino crew of Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, who played without import Jaylen Johnson due to suspension.

Rain or Shine beat Meralco, 109-102, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“You just can’t come in there and just play basketball and have fun. You have to know your opponent, you have to take away their strengths,” said Bolts coach Luigi Trillo.

The Bolts hold a 2-1 (win-loss) record while Giant Risers are at 1-2.

In the main game, the Gin Kings (1-1) are also aiming to bounce back when they collide with the FiberXers (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. in the same venue.

Ginebra fell short to the NLEX Road Warriors, 118-113, on Friday. / RSC